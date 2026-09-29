How to watch NHL 2026/27: FREE live streams and broadcast details

The Hurricanes, led by playoff MVP Jordan Staal, enter the 2026/27 NHL season as the reigning champions, after securing the Stanley Cup for the first time in 20 years by beating the Golden Knights in six, but it's Mike Babcock's return that's kicking up a storm.

You can watch NHL 2026/27 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

NHL 2026/27 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2026/27 NHL season runs from September 29, 2026 to June 2027.

• Australia — 9Now (FREE select games)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE select games)

• U.S. — ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS and TNT via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Coaxed out of the wilderness in a do-or-die bid to get the Oilers and Connor McDavid to the promised land, Babcock last oversaw an NHL game in November 2019. He was, however, hired by the Blue Jackets in 2023, only to leave before training camp when his pugnacious approach came back to bite him in double-quick time.

Although the Hurricanes have kept their core largely intact, they'll be wary of the threat posed by the Panthers. Florida missed the playoffs last year as back-to-back reigning champions, largely because captain Aleksander Barkov was sidelined for the entire campaign. Not only is he back now, but the Panthers have united the Tkachuk brothers, Brady and Matthew.

Macklin Celebrini has had a transformative effect on the Sharks, almost getting them to the playoffs for the first time since 2018/19, while establishing himself as arguably the game's best player. The 20-year-old has been awarded with the captaincy, making him one of the youngest skippers in NHL history.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch NHL 2026/27 from anywhere, including free options.

Watch NHL live streams for FREE

You can watch select NHL games free-of-charge on 9Now in Australia. The network shows one Friday night game (Saturday morning Down Under) each week.

Select games are shown on free-to-air ITVX in the U.K. too.

Though occasional games will go out on ABC, and therefore free to anyone with a TV antenna, in the U.S. there are no dedicated free streams for anyone who's cut the cord. Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all have free trials of varying lengths and carry the majority of the channels needed to watch NHL 2026/27.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to watch NHL 2027/27 for free. Full details below.

Watch NHL 2026/27 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching NHL 2026/27 on your usual subscription?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another streaming service and watch the NHL 2026/27 season unfold.

How to watch NHL live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., NHL games are televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS and TNT.

The most cost-efficient way of watching the NHL is via one of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling will give you the most bang for your buck. Sling Blue includes TBS and TNT, plus local network affiliates from ABC, FOX and NBC (availability varies by market). Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT. Both plans start at $45.99/month, but you can combine them for $60.99/month — and get 50% off your first month.

ESPN simulcasts its NHL coverage on ESPN Unlimited, which carries ESPN Select and all ESPN channels, and costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

TBS and TNT simulcast their games on Max, which starts at $16.99/month for a plan that includes live sports.

Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV will also get you comprehensive NHL coverage.

Not at home right now? You'll need NordVPN to watch the NHL as if you were back at home.

How to watch NHL live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., select NHL games are free-to-air on ITV4, with live streaming available via ITVX.

15 NHL games each week are shown on Premier Sports, which costs £13.99/month if you commit to a year, or £149.99/year if you pay upfront.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the EIHL, La Liga and Coppa Italia soccer, URC, Top14, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby, and every race of the NASCAR Cup.

Alternatively, comprehensive NHL coverage is available through NHL.tv on DAZN, which starts at £22.99/month or £119.99 for the season.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to one of these services, try using NordVPN to watch the NHL as if you were back at home.

How to watch NHL live streams in Canada

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NHL coverage is split between Sportsnet and Prime Video in Canada.

You can stream NHL games live on Sportsnet+, which costs CA$34.99/month CA$269.99/year for the Standard plan, and CA$44.99/month CA$344.99/year for the Premium plan.

Although Premium plan grants access to significantly more NHL games, you'll get the same amount of Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks and Flames coverage whichever package you choose.

Wednesday Night Hockey is exclusive to Prime Video, which costs CA$9.99/month or CA$99/year after a 30-day free trial.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch NHL live streams by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch NHL live streams in Australia

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One Friday game is free-to-air in Australia each week, courtesy of 9Go! and the 9Now streaming service.

Comprehensive NHL coverage, meanwhile, is available via Disney Plus. A subscription starts at AU$9.99/month or AU$179.99/year.

Alternatively, select NHL games air on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? ESPN's NHL coverage is available to stream on Kayo Sports, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just AU$30/month, and hosting plenty of NFL, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and more.

Anybody who hasn't used the service before can choose between a 7-day FREE trial and 1 month for AU$1.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

When are the NHL 2026/27 outdoor games? Three outdoor games are taking place during the 2026/27 NHL season: The Jets will host the Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, October 25 in the NHL Heritage Classic. The Mammoth will then host the Avalanche at Rice–Eccles Stadium on Thursday, December 31 in the NHL Winter Classic. Finally, the Stars will host the Golden Knights at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, February 20 in the NHL Stadium Series.

Are there any NHL international games in 2026/27? Four international games are taking place during the 2027/27 NHL season. The Kraken and Hurricanes will meet at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, November 12 and Saturday, November 14. The Blackhawks and Senators will then face off at PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday, December 18 and Sunday, December 20.

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