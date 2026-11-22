Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates will make their keenly-anticipated debuts for the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium, having been kept in reserve since putting pen to paper for Jacksonville before the NFL trade deadline. That can't be good news for the Giants, whose NFC East lead is precarious.

Here's how you can watch Jaguars vs Giants live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Jaguars vs Giants live streams: TV schedule, dates The Jaguars vs Giants game take place on Sunday, November 22.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — 5 (U.K.)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish with 83% off

At 5-3-1, John Harbaugh's men are two wins clear of the 4-6 Cowboys with a game in hand, but they've got a tough run of fixtures on the horizon. The NFL gives the Giants a 70% chance of reaching the playoffs if they get the better of the Jaguars, which is no mean feat. Lose on Sunday, and that figure falls to 47%.

The Jags offense is on fire right now. They've scored at least 30 points in four straight games, and in the 40-23 over the Titans last week Trevor Lawrence hit nine different targets, most notably Parker Washington, who finished with seven catches and 152 yards. Washington ranks top-10 in the league with six touchdowns for the season, and only four teams have put up more points than Jacksonville.

The Giants, however, have allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season, with Jevon Holland and Arvell Reese each having a standout campaign. The G-Men have been less adept at stopping the run, and in Bhayshul Tuten the Jaguars have one of the top running backs in the NFL.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Jaguars vs Giants from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Jaguars vs Giants live streams for FREE

The Jaguars vs Giants game is free-to-air in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

▶︎ Channel 5 in the U.K., with live streaming available via 5

▶︎ 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus

▶︎ TVNZ Duke in New Zealand, with live streaming available via TVNZ+

▶︎ Virgin Media Three in Ireland, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play

Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock that free Jaguars vs Giants coverage. Details below...

Watch Jaguars vs Giants from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Jaguars vs Giants game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another streaming service and watch Jaguars vs Giants for free.

How to watch Jaguars vs Giants live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Jaguars vs Giants is being televised by CBS nationwide in the U.S., so you may already have the means to watch the Week 11 clash via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Fubo and YouTube TV, both of which carry a free trial for new users.

Streaming access is also available through the network's Paramount+ app, which starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

Don't forget NFL Plus either, the NFL's own streaming service, which is providing Jaguars vs Giants streams to out-of-market NFL fans. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Outside the United States? You need a VPN to tap into your chosen stream. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Jaguars vs Giants live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., Jaguars vs Giants is free-to-air on Channel 5, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

The Saints vs Bears game is also being shown on the free platform this weekend.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Jaguars vs Giants live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, Jaguars vs Giants along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch Jacksonville vs New York with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Jaguars vs Giants live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Jaguars vs Giants is free-to-air in Australia on 7Mate, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

The Colts vs Texans and Cardinals vs Chiefs games are also being shown on the free platform this weekend.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

What is the Jaguars vs Giants head-to-head record? The Jaguars and Giants have met eight times previously. Jacksonville won four of those games, and New York four.

Where is Jaguars vs Giants taking place? The Jaguars vs Giants game is being held at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

More from Tom's Guide