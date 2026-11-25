When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with films available for free on services like Tubi.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 25), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the three new shows to stream this week or for Black Friday, grab this discounted Disney+ and Hulu bundle to ensure you don't miss out.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Mosquito Bowl’ (2026) (Netflix)

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War drama film

What it's about: Based on a remarkable true story, this World War II drama follows four of America's top college football players who abandon promising athletic careers to enlist in the Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor. As they face brutal combat in the Pacific, the young men find brotherhood amid unimaginable danger, eventually taking part in a legendary football game ahead of the Battle of Okinawa.

Why you should watch it: Peter Berg's latest is a great choice if you're in the mood for a gritty war drama based on true events. "The Mosquito Bowl" explores a fascinating and lesser-known chapter of World War II history, with Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård leading a strong ensemble cast. There's plenty of action and intensity, but the film also makes room for the more emotional side of its story, showing how much these young men had to sacrifice. It's a sobering watch that offers a different perspective.

Watch "The Mosquito Bowl" on Netflix now

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‘Blade Runner 2099’ (series premiere) (Prime Video)

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller series

What it's about: Set 50 years after "Blade Runner 2049," this sci-fi series follows Cora (Hunter Schafer), a fugitive who assumes a new identity as a Blade Runner in a rebuilt Los Angeles. She's forced to partner with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a dying Replicant, to track down a runaway whose secrets could threaten the city's fragile future. Together, they uncover a dangerous conspiracy.

Why you should watch it: Fans of the original films have plenty of reasons to check out this new chapter in one of sci-fi's most distinctive universes. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer make a compelling pairing, while the impressive production design and atmospheric visuals help bring its dystopian world to life. There's also a gripping mystery at the heart of the story that keeps things interesting, making this a promising watch for anyone who enjoys dark sci-fi.

Watch "Blade Runner 2099" on Prime Video now

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ (2026) (Apple TV)

Way of the Warrior Kid — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Coming-of-age drama film

What it's about: In "Way of the Warrior Kid," bullied middle schooler Marc (Jude Hill) struggles with confidence and feels out of place among his classmates. Things begin to change when his injured uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, moves in for the summer. Determined to help Marc stand up for himself, Jake puts him through a training program designed to build resilience, discipline and courage.

Why you should watch it: "Way of the Warrior Kid" is a lovely choice if you're in the mood for an uplifting underdog story. Jude Hill is easy to root for as Marc, while his scenes with Chris Pratt bring plenty of warmth and humor. The energetic training sequences add some fun, but there's also a genuinely encouraging message about building confidence, facing your fears and standing up for yourself. It's an enjoyable feel-good watch with plenty of heart.

Watch "Way of the Warrior Kid" on Apple TV now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, November 25

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Mosquito Bowl" (2026)

"Bandit" (2022)

"Blue Exorcist" (season 3)

"Danny Go!" (season 3)

"Picturelogue: Escape From Oogiri Labyrinth" (season 1)

NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams (Netflix live event)

PRIME VIDEO

"Blade Runner 2099" (series premiere)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (season 3 finale)

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice" (2025)

"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power" (2025)

"Sacrifice" (season 2 finale)

HBO MAX

"Secret Life of a Vegas Casino" (season 1) (Discovery)

"The Slightest Touch" (HBO Original)

APPLE TV

"Way of the Warrior Kid" (2026)

"Stick" (season 2 new episode)

"Where's Wanda?" (season 2 new episode)

"12 12 12" (new episode)

HULU

"All’s Fair" (season 2 new episode)

"All’s Fair Podcast" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang" (new podcast episode)

"The Lowdown" (season 2 finale)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"The Remarried Empress" (final episodes)

"Rivals" (season 2, part 2 new episode)

"Style Wars" (new episodes)

"Borderlands" (2024)

DISNEY+

"Big City Greens" (season 5 new episodes)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang" (new podcast episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"The Remarried Empress" (final episodes)

"Style Wars" (new episodes)

PEACOCK

"Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026" (NBC Simulcast)

NBA: Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont (10 a.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Virginia vs. Marquette (12 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Yale vs. Wright State (12:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Southwest Maui Invitational Championship (2:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Texas A&M vs. Xavier (2:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Akron vs. Appalachian State (3 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Memphis vs. Penn State (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5 p.m. ET)

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET)

NHL: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vancouver Canucks vs. Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

NHL: San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Borderlands" (2024)

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