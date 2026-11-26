New on Paramount+ in December 2026: All the new movies and shows to stream this month
Here's what to stream on Paramount+ in December
December is shaping up to be another busy month for Paramount+, with plenty of new movies and shows arriving just in time for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a gripping new series to get stuck into, a big-screen film you missed the first time around or something festive to watch during the Christmas break, there’s plenty to keep an eye on.
As always, I’ll be keeping this guide updated with everything new on Paramount+ throughout December 2026, including original series, returning favorites and movies. I’ll also highlight the biggest releases worth adding to your watchlist, so you don’t have to spend ages scrolling through the library to find something good. So, here’s everything coming to Paramount+ this month.
And if you're not a subscriber, you're in luck because one of the best Black Friday streaming deals has slashed the price of Paramount+ to just $2.99/month. The discount won't last long, though, so hurry!
New releases on Paramount+ in December 2026: Top picks
‘By Any Means’ (December 3)
One of the first big releases coming to Paramount+ is “By Any Means,” a historical crime thriller inspired by real events surrounding organized crime and the civil rights movement in 1960s America. Mark Wahlberg plays a notorious Colombo crime family hitman who also spent years working as an FBI informant. The film takes some creative liberties with its historical characters and events, but there’s plenty of fascinating real-world material behind the story. It also has striking visuals and strong performances, which help bring this unsettling chapter of American history to the screen.
Inspired by true events, “By Any Means” is set in 1960s Mississippi, where a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders prompts the FBI to launch an investigation. Young agent Wayne Strider (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is assigned to uncover those responsible, but quickly encounters resistance as local authorities appear reluctant to help. With witnesses too frightened to come forward and key suspects seemingly protected, Strider is forced into an unlikely partnership with notorious New York Mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg). As the pair travel across Mississippi gathering information and confronting suspected killers, their vastly different methods create a volatile working relationship.
Premieres December 3 on Paramount+
‘Frisco King’ (December 18)
Taylor Sheridan is expanding the “Tulsa King” universe with “Frisco King,” a crime comedy-drama led by Samuel L. Jackson. The series follows Jackson’s character after his introduction in a two-episode arc during “Tulsa King” season 3, giving fans another chance to enjoy his wonderfully dry humor and effortless screen presence. Sylvester Stallone is also set to make a crossover appearance, adding another familiar face to the mix. Sheridan serves as creator, showrunner and sole writer across all eight episodes.
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“Frisco King” follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson), a seasoned New Orleans gangster who relocates to Frisco, Texas, looking to establish a new criminal operation. After discovering a thriving underground network of hustlers operating beneath the town’s respectable suburban exterior, Lee begins recruiting a team to help expand his business. His new associates include Teddy (Asa Germann), an ambitious college dropout who becomes his protégé, and Keith (Kai Caster), a local hotel valet who joins his operation. Alongside two local cheerleaders, Lee turns small-time schemes into increasingly lucrative ventures.
Premieres December 18 on Paramount+
‘The Day’ (December 31)
Another series worth adding to your watchlist is “The Day,” a British crime thriller adapted from the 2018 Belgian series. The bank heist setup is intriguing enough, but it’s interesting how the story unfolds from two different perspectives, shifting between the police negotiating outside and the people trapped inside the bank. Each episode reveals more about what happened, gradually changing how you view earlier events. The series also boasts a strong cast, including Minnie Driver, making it a good choice if you’re after a gripping crime drama with a slightly different storytelling approach.
The series centers around a bank robbery that takes an unexpected turn when police arrive in the middle of the heist, prompting the criminals to barricade themselves inside with several hostages. Minnie Driver stars as Sylvia “Vox” Voxley, a hostage negotiator tasked with bringing the situation under control before anyone gets hurt. However, as the siege unfolds, the story rewinds to revisit the events from inside the bank, revealing the perspectives of the robbers and their captives. Across eight episodes, the series switches between the police operation and the unfolding hostage crisis.
Premieres December 31 on Paramount+
New shows on Paramount+ in December 2026
December 1
- FBI True (season 9)
- Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season 6 part 2)
December 2
- All The Queen's Men (season 5 part 2 series finale)
December 8
- The Elite: Army Rangers
December 9
- Lil Kev (season 2)
- SpongeBob SquarePants (season 16) (Nickelodeon)
December 10
- Who The Hell Is Hamish?
- Ghosts (season 6 Christmas Special) (CBS)
December 11
- Garfield
December 13
- The Price is Right at Night: Live Holiday Special (CBS)
December 15
- Blippi (season 2)
- CoComelon’s The Melon Patch (seasons 1-2)
- Little Baby Bum Universe (season 1)
- Meekah (season 1)
- Ms. Pat Settles It (seasons 1-2)
- The Price Is Right: 20 Seasons of Drew Carey (CBS)
December 16
- Rock Paper Scissors (season 2) (Nickelodeon)
December 17
- I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laughter (CBS)
- Scandal (seasons 1-7)
December 18
- Frisco King
- Tulsa King (season 4 finale)
December 29
- Beyond The Gates (season 3)
- New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash 2026 (CBS)
December 31
- The Day
New movies on Paramount+ in December 2026
December 1
- A Kid Like Jake
- Assassin's Creed
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
- Drillbit Taylor
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story
- Fences
- Firebrand
- Flight
- Four Rooms
- Freediver
- Goodrich
- In Time
- Jeff, Who Lives at Home
- Life as We Know It
- Maniac
- Never Been Kissed
- Saltburn
- Spotlight
- The Deputy
- The Duchess
- The Family
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Nutcracker
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- True to the Game
- True to the Game 2
- True to the Game 3
- WifeLike
December 3
- By Any Means
December 5
- Margaux
December 7
- Freediver
December 15
- Manny Halley’s True to the Game: Quadir’s Redemption
- Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
December 22
- The Catcher Was a Spy
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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