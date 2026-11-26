December is shaping up to be another busy month for Paramount+, with plenty of new movies and shows arriving just in time for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a gripping new series to get stuck into, a big-screen film you missed the first time around or something festive to watch during the Christmas break, there’s plenty to keep an eye on.

As always, I’ll be keeping this guide updated with everything new on Paramount+ throughout December 2026, including original series, returning favorites and movies. I’ll also highlight the biggest releases worth adding to your watchlist, so you don’t have to spend ages scrolling through the library to find something good. So, here’s everything coming to Paramount+ this month.

And if you're not a subscriber, you're in luck because one of the best Black Friday streaming deals has slashed the price of Paramount+ to just $2.99/month. The discount won't last long, though, so hurry!

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New releases on Paramount+ in December 2026: Top picks

‘By Any Means’ (December 3)

By Any Means | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Wahlberg - YouTube Watch On

One of the first big releases coming to Paramount+ is “By Any Means,” a historical crime thriller inspired by real events surrounding organized crime and the civil rights movement in 1960s America. Mark Wahlberg plays a notorious Colombo crime family hitman who also spent years working as an FBI informant. The film takes some creative liberties with its historical characters and events, but there’s plenty of fascinating real-world material behind the story. It also has striking visuals and strong performances, which help bring this unsettling chapter of American history to the screen.

Inspired by true events, “By Any Means” is set in 1960s Mississippi, where a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders prompts the FBI to launch an investigation. Young agent Wayne Strider (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is assigned to uncover those responsible, but quickly encounters resistance as local authorities appear reluctant to help. With witnesses too frightened to come forward and key suspects seemingly protected, Strider is forced into an unlikely partnership with notorious New York Mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg). As the pair travel across Mississippi gathering information and confronting suspected killers, their vastly different methods create a volatile working relationship.

Premieres December 3 on Paramount+

‘Frisco King’ (December 18)

Frisco King | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Taylor Sheridan is expanding the “Tulsa King” universe with “Frisco King,” a crime comedy-drama led by Samuel L. Jackson. The series follows Jackson’s character after his introduction in a two-episode arc during “Tulsa King” season 3, giving fans another chance to enjoy his wonderfully dry humor and effortless screen presence. Sylvester Stallone is also set to make a crossover appearance, adding another familiar face to the mix. Sheridan serves as creator, showrunner and sole writer across all eight episodes.

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“Frisco King” follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson), a seasoned New Orleans gangster who relocates to Frisco, Texas, looking to establish a new criminal operation. After discovering a thriving underground network of hustlers operating beneath the town’s respectable suburban exterior, Lee begins recruiting a team to help expand his business. His new associates include Teddy (Asa Germann), an ambitious college dropout who becomes his protégé, and Keith (Kai Caster), a local hotel valet who joins his operation. Alongside two local cheerleaders, Lee turns small-time schemes into increasingly lucrative ventures.

Premieres December 18 on Paramount+

‘The Day’ (December 31)

The Day | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Another series worth adding to your watchlist is “The Day,” a British crime thriller adapted from the 2018 Belgian series. The bank heist setup is intriguing enough, but it’s interesting how the story unfolds from two different perspectives, shifting between the police negotiating outside and the people trapped inside the bank. Each episode reveals more about what happened, gradually changing how you view earlier events. The series also boasts a strong cast, including Minnie Driver, making it a good choice if you’re after a gripping crime drama with a slightly different storytelling approach.

The series centers around a bank robbery that takes an unexpected turn when police arrive in the middle of the heist, prompting the criminals to barricade themselves inside with several hostages. Minnie Driver stars as Sylvia “Vox” Voxley, a hostage negotiator tasked with bringing the situation under control before anyone gets hurt. However, as the siege unfolds, the story rewinds to revisit the events from inside the bank, revealing the perspectives of the robbers and their captives. Across eight episodes, the series switches between the police operation and the unfolding hostage crisis.

Premieres December 31 on Paramount+

New shows on Paramount+ in December 2026

December 1

FBI True (season 9)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season 6 part 2)

December 2

All The Queen's Men (season 5 part 2 series finale)

December 8

The Elite: Army Rangers

December 9

Lil Kev (season 2)

SpongeBob SquarePants (season 16) (Nickelodeon)

December 10

Who The Hell Is Hamish?

Ghosts (season 6 Christmas Special) (CBS)

December 11

Garfield

December 13

The Price is Right at Night: Live Holiday Special (CBS)

December 15

Blippi (season 2)

CoComelon’s The Melon Patch (seasons 1-2)

Little Baby Bum Universe (season 1)

Meekah (season 1)

Ms. Pat Settles It (seasons 1-2)

The Price Is Right: 20 Seasons of Drew Carey (CBS)

December 16

Rock Paper Scissors (season 2) (Nickelodeon)

December 17

I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laughter (CBS)

Scandal (seasons 1-7)

December 18

Frisco King

Tulsa King (season 4 finale)

December 29

Beyond The Gates (season 3)

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash 2026 (CBS)

December 31

The Day

New movies on Paramount+ in December 2026

December 1

A Kid Like Jake

Assassin's Creed

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Drillbit Taylor

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Fences

Firebrand

Flight

Four Rooms

Freediver

Goodrich

In Time

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Life as We Know It

Maniac

Never Been Kissed

Saltburn

Spotlight

The Deputy

The Duchess

The Family

The Heartbreak Kid

The Nutcracker

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

True to the Game

True to the Game 2

True to the Game 3

WifeLike

December 3

By Any Means

December 5

Margaux

December 7

Freediver

December 15

Manny Halley’s True to the Game: Quadir’s Redemption

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

December 22

The Catcher Was a Spy

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