How to watch Breeders' Cup 2026: FREE live streams, schedule, preview

Reigning Breeders' Cup Classic champion Forever Young could become the first back-to-back winner of the $7 million race since Tiznow in 2000 and 2001, but the Yoshito Yahagi-trained five-year-old has serious competition at Keeneland Race Course, with Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes victors in the running.

You can watch Breeders' Cup 2026 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Breeders' Cup 2026 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2026 Breeders' Cup runs from Friday, October 30 to Saturday, October 31. Full schedule below.

► Breeders' Cup Classic time — 6:16 p.m. ET / 10:16 p.m. GMT / 9:16 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

• FREE STREAM — YouTube (select countries)

• FREE STREAM — FanDuel TV (U.S.)

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Golden Tempo triumphed at Churchill Downs and Saratoga Race Course, while Napoleon Solo reigned supreme at Pimlico Race Course. Sovereignty, incidentally, took two legs of the Triple Crown last year before being named the American Horse of the Year. His Japanese counterpart? That would be Forever Young.

The son of Real Steel has been partnered with Ryusei Sakai, while Junior Alvarado, Jose Ortiz and John Velazquez will ride aboard Sovereignty, Golden Tempo and Napoleon Solo respectively. Post time is scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET / 3:16 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Breeders' Cup Classic serves as the grand finale of the Breeders' Cup, which comprises 22 races across two days — Future Stars Friday and Championship Saturday — including 14 Grade 1 contests worth more than $34 million.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Breeders' Cup 2026 from anywhere, including free options. We’ve also listed the full schedule and the runners and riders below so you don't miss a moment.

Watch Breeders' Cup 2026 live streams for FREE

Free Breeders' Cup 2026 coverage is available via ITVX in the U.K., via 7Plus in Australia, and via Virgin Media Play in Ireland, each of which are showing select races.

However, comprehensive Breeders' Cup coverage is free-to-air via the Breeders' Cup YouTube channel and the Breeders’ Cup website in select countries, including Canada.

Every race is also available to watch for free on FanDuel TV in the U.S..

Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch Breeders' Cup 2026 for free. Full details below.

Watch Breeders' Cup 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Breeders' Cup 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an American service, you'd select 'United States' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to FanDuel TV or another streaming service and watch Breeders' Cup 2026 unfold.

How to watch Breeders' Cup 2026 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., every Breeders' Cup 2026 race is free-to-air on FanDuel TV.

It appears that fans will also get to access the free live streams running on the Breeders' Cup YouTube channel and the Breeders’ Cup website too.

Select races are also being televised on USA Network and NBC.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV, which includes both channels on its $45.99/month Blue plan — but you can get 50% off your first month.

Every race on NBC is available to live stream on Peacock too. Prices start at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports.

Not at home right now? You'll need NordVPN to tap into your preferred stream.

How to watch Breeders' Cup 2026 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Select Breeders' Cup 2026 races are free-to-air in the U.K. on ITV4, with live streaming available via ITVX.

Coverage runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. on Saturday (all times GMT).

For complete coverage, you'll want to check out the Breeders' Cup YouTube channel and the Breeders’ Cup website.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still watch Breeders' Cup 2026 for free by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Breeders' Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only way to watch Breeders' Cup 2026 in Canada is via the Breeders' Cup YouTube channel and the Breeders’ Cup website. Both options are complete free.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Breeders' Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Select Breeders' Cup 2026 races are free-to-air in Australia on 7Mate and 7Two, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Coverage runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday (all times AEDT).

For complete coverage, you'll want to check out the Breeders' Cup YouTube channel and the Breeders’ Cup website.

If you're outside Oz but have an account, you can tune in with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Breeders' Cup schedule 2026

Friday, October 30

11:55 a.m. — The Headley (Maiden)

12:30 p.m. — The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes

1:05 p.m. — The Bosque Bonita (Allowance) 1x/NW2 | USA Network, Peacock

1:40 p.m. — The Lanark (AOC) 1x/NW2 | USA Network, Peacock

2:15 p.m. — The Haggin (AOC) 2x/NW3 | USA Network, Peacock

2:55 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint | USA Network, Peacock

3:35 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies | USA Network, Peacock

4:15 p.m. — John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf | USA Network, Peacock

4:55 p.m. — FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile | USA Network, Peacock

5:35 p.m. — Brown Advisory Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf | USA Network, Peacock

Saturday, October 31

11:15 a.m. — The Keene Place (Maiden)

11:50 a.m. — The Maine Chance (AOC) 3x/NW4

12:25 p.m. — The Fall Harvest (AOC) 1x/NW2

1:10 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint | USA Network, Peacock

1:48 p.m. — Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint | USA Network, Peacock

2:26 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile | USA Network, Peacock

3:04 p.m. — Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf | USA Network, Peacock

3:42 p.m. — Cygames Breeders' Cup Sprint | NBC, Peacock

4:20 p.m. — FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile | NBC, Peacock

4:58 p.m. — Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff | NBC, Peacock

5:36 p.m. — Longines Breeders' Cup Turf | NBC, Peacock

6:16 p.m. — Longines Breeders' Cup Classic | NBC, Peacock

(All times ET)

Breeders' Cup 2026 runners and riders

T O Password & Kazushi Kimura

Sovereignty & Junior Alvarado

Golden Tempo & Jose Ortiz

The Puma & Javier Castellano

Forever Young & Ryusei Sakai

Magnitude & Flavien Prat

Knightsbridge & Luis Saez

Napoleon Solo & John Velazquez

Where is the 2026 Breeders' Cup? Breeders' Cup 2026 is being held at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

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