Want to watch the NFL on Black Friday? Save up to 85% with this IPVanish deal
IPVanish is 85% off, making it cheaper than ever to stream your favorite NFL games from anywhere
The NFL 2026 is serving up a packed Thanksgiving weekend, with several exciting matchups that could have a big say in the playoff picture. The Broncos vs Steelers game on Black Friday is arguably the biggest talking point, especially after a chaotic week in Pittsburgh that saw Aaron Rodgers benched and then released.
The action doesn’t stop there, either. With the Seahawks taking on the 49ers and the Panthers facing the Buccaneers, there’s plenty to watch out for. Every win matters, and the next few weeks could make all the difference in deciding who makes the playoffs and gets a shot at the Super Bowl.
But what if you’re traveling abroad? Thanks to Black Friday, you can grab some of the best VPNs for much less. IPVanish is now available for just $2.19 per month, giving you an easy way to keep up with the NFL from anywhere in the world.
You can use it to stream this Black Friday game, follow the rest of the regular season, and catch the playoffs and Super Bowl while travelling abroad, potentially even for free through local streaming services.
Can I stream NFL 2026 for free?
Yes, selected NFL games are available for free on streaming platforms in different regions. For example, viewers can catch select games on 7Plus in Australia, 5 in the UK, TVNZ+ in New Zealand and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.
For Black Friday weekend, there are also a couple of free games to look out for. In the US, Broncos vs Steelers (Friday, 3 p.m. ET) will be available for free on the Prime Video app. Meanwhile, viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch Seahawks vs 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET) for free on 5 and Virgin Media Play, respectively.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unlock your local NFL coverage.
If you're in the market for a good VPN, we have a special 85% off deal on IPVanish below...
🟩 IPVanish — Just $2.19/month this Black Friday
IPVanish is beginning to rank among the top VPN providers and it is a great option to unblock your NFL Week 12 streams.
✅ Save up to 85%
✅ Just $2.19/month
✅ Unlocks NFL streams from anywhere
Get IPVanish and watch your Black Friday NFL streams from anywhere.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is our favorite discounted VPN for streaming the NFL.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in South Africa and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 5 or another service listed on this page and watch the game.
Which devices can I watch NFL with using IPVanish?
You can use IPVanish on all of the following devices and platforms:
- Windows: 10+
- Mac: 13 and up
- iOS: 14.0 and up
- Android: 5.1 and up to the latest stable non-alpha/beta version
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Nations Championship
- The best streaming VPNs
- How to get NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2026-2027 season
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.