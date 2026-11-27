The NFL 2026 is serving up a packed Thanksgiving weekend, with several exciting matchups that could have a big say in the playoff picture. The Broncos vs Steelers game on Black Friday is arguably the biggest talking point, especially after a chaotic week in Pittsburgh that saw Aaron Rodgers benched and then released.

The action doesn’t stop there, either. With the Seahawks taking on the 49ers and the Panthers facing the Buccaneers, there’s plenty to watch out for. Every win matters, and the next few weeks could make all the difference in deciding who makes the playoffs and gets a shot at the Super Bowl.

But what if you’re traveling abroad? Thanks to Black Friday, you can grab some of the best VPNs for much less. IPVanish is now available for just $2.19 per month, giving you an easy way to keep up with the NFL from anywhere in the world.

You can use it to stream this Black Friday game, follow the rest of the regular season, and catch the playoffs and Super Bowl while travelling abroad, potentially even for free through local streaming services.

Can I stream NFL 2026 for free?

Yes, selected NFL games are available for free on streaming platforms in different regions. For example, viewers can catch select games on 7Plus in Australia, 5 in the UK, TVNZ+ in New Zealand and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

For Black Friday weekend, there are also a couple of free games to look out for. In the US, Broncos vs Steelers (Friday, 3 p.m. ET) will be available for free on the Prime Video app. Meanwhile, viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch Seahawks vs 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET) for free on 5 and Virgin Media Play, respectively.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unlock your local NFL coverage.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is our favorite discounted VPN for streaming the NFL.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in South Africa and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 5 or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch NFL with using IPVanish? You can use IPVanish on all of the following devices and platforms: Windows : 10+

: 10+ Mac : 13 and up

: 13 and up iOS : 14.0 and up

: 14.0 and up Android: 5.1 and up to the latest stable non-alpha/beta version

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