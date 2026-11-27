LIVE Best Black Friday mattress deals 2026 Top-tested beds from $98 in today’s huge value sales from DreamCloud, Saatva, Helix, Nectar and more
Our sleep editors are tracking live Black Friday deals across 9 vetted favorites—from a $98 Zinus budget cooling memory foam mattress steal at Walmart, to the best value deal of the year at DreamCloud
Jump straight to...
1. Top sales: At a glance
2. Best sales: Editor's choice
3. Best sales: Pillows
4. Live updates and news
You’ve waited for the best time to buy, so follow along in our Black Friday mattress deals coverage for the absolute standout savings today. Let’s get straight to the point, there are only really 9 mattress sales you need to hop on to right now, all on beds we’ve personally tested and recommend.
That includes killer deals on some of our favorite mattresses of the year, from top sleep brands such as Helix, Saatva, DreamCloud, Nectar and more. For sheer value for money, the standout deal is still a queen Classic Hybrid dropping to $699 at DreamCloud, down from $1,540. Plus, it comes with $599 worth of free bedding. That's a fantastic Black Friday sale on the best bed in a box we've ever tested.
For an even cheaper deal, we've spotted an 8" queen size Zinus on sale for $98 at Walmart, which is obscenely cheap price. We're also dropping the best deals on some of our favorite sleep accessories, including 25% off the best pillows at Coop. Let's go!
Top deals at a glance
- DreamCloud Classic: From $349 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Saatva Classic: From $999 (was $1,399) at Saatva
- Siena Signature: From $169 at Siena
- Helix Midnight Luxe: From $1,119 at Helix
- Nectar Classic: From $349 at Nectar
- Zinus Green Tea 10": $184 (was $229.99) in a queen size at Amazon
- Bear Elite Hybrid: From $1,198 (was $1,998) with code TOMS40 at Bear
The best Black Friday mattress and bedding deals 2026: Editor's choice
Priced $699 for a queen and with two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector thrown in, the DreamCloud Classic is the best value deal in today's Black Friday sales. A regular 60% off DreamCloud mattress sale means you'll never pay more than $700 for a queen, the free bedding bundle translates to a maximum total saving of $2,047. That's a fantastic deal on one of the best mattresses in a box and it also comes with a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
This is the best deal on the best mattress we've ever tested, achieving a five-star review from our testers. For Black Friday, the best Saatva mattress sale has returned, which means using our links to buy a full, twin, or twin XL will save you more than shopping the general access Saatva Black Friday sale. (With our exclusive discount, a full is $1,604 (it's $1,704 in the general public sale). Benefits include a one-year trial and free white glove delivery.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
The best cheap memory foam for side sleepers, the one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy in today's sale. and this Amazon deal makes it even cheaper. Right now, a queen is $155, which is an astonishingly low price for a mattress we loved for its side-sleeper pressure relief. It can sleep a little warm, so we'd urge hot sleepers to check out the cooling Sweetnight Coolnest, now $399 for a queen at Sweetnight.
Our Zinus Green Tea mattress review score: ★★★½
The Nectar Classic is the best deal on a top memory foam mattress for combi sleepers, and it's always excellent value in the Nectar mattress sale. That 60% off deal holds steady all year round, but with a start twin prices from $349 for a twin, it's still one of the standout savings of Black Friday. Comes with free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a forever warranty.
Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
The Helix Midnight Luxe is the best deal on the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, thanks to its plush pillow top that contours around your shoulders, while its breathable hybrid design helps keep sleepers cool all night. A 25% off sale brings a twin down to $1,119 from $1,492, which is the biggest Helix mattress sale you can expect. Comes with a year's sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review: ★★★★
At 30% off for Black Friday, this is the best value cooling mattress deal of the year, bringing a queen briefly under $1,000. The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is a mid-range marvel, boasting targeted lumbar support and specialist cooling features - features usually reserved for much pricier beds. The current 30% off sale is only rolled out for the holidays, so shop this deal while you can.
Our CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★½
This is the best deal on the best cooling mattress we've ever tested, and right now you can buy it at its lowest possible price. Plus, it comes with free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector, making this a rare and excellent deal. Use our TOMS40 promo code and save up to $1,028. A generous one-year trial and lifetime warranty is also included.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review score: ★★★★
This Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale is the best deal for back sleepers with back and hip pain. There's up to $300 off, the Tempur-Adapt mattress, with a twin now $1,599 (was $1,799). Our lead tester credits this bed with helping ease back and hip pain, while being superbly comfortable for side sleepers. You can also get $300 worth of bedding for free, plus free white glove delivery.
Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review: ★★★★½
The Novilla is an Amazon bestseller and it's back down to its lowest price of the year, and it's easy to see why: over 21,000 five-star customer reviews, a budget price tag and a great review from our testers. While we suggest buying most sizes directly from Novilla (where you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty), it's cheaper to buy a twin-size Novilla Bliss for $152.98 from Amazon.
Our Novilla Bliss 10" Foam Mattress review score: ★★★½
This is the cheapest mattress deal from a brand we recognize, the Zinus Gel Airflow is down to $98 for a queen at Walmart, crafted from CertiPUR-US certified foam. That's an incredibly low price that we would recommend for guest beds or teens. We haven't tested it personally, so if you'd like our seal of approval we would opt for the Green Tea at #3.
User score: ★★★★½
The best Black Friday mattress deals 2026: Pillows
We rate this Coop as the best pillow for most people, because it provides plush support and it has an adjustable memory foam and microfiber fill so you can tailor its size to suit your own sleep preferences; it even comes in three shape options so you can pick one that fits you perfectly. And now's the perfect time to buy: you'll get 25% off in the Coop Black Friday sale, with a queen size reduced to $66.75 from the usual $89.
Our Coop Sleep Goods Original Adjustable Pillow review: ★★★★½
Tempur-Pedic is running a buy one, get one free deal on most of its pillows for Black Friday, which means that if you want the best pillow for side sleepers, you can get two for the price of one (you can also mix and match if you prefer a bit of variety). We love the Tempur-Neck's unique design, which follows the curve of your neck to deliver instant pressure relief and firm, cushioning support.
Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow review: ★★★★½
If you want a reliable set of pillows at a low price, the Beckham Hotel Collection's down alternative pillows are an excellent choice. Especially now, as they're 40% off on Amazon in a standard size for Black Friday
LIVE UPDATES
Should you buy the DreamCloud today?
I've just had a report through from our stats people, and so far today it's looking like the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is the most popular option for shoppers. And it's easy to see why: buy today and you'll get a queen size DreamCloud for $699 with a bedding bundle worth $599 (mattress protector, sheet set and two pillows) thrown in.
That's outstanding value whichever way you look at it, and more so when you consider that it comes with a 365-night trial and forever warranty. In reality, though, the price you'll pay for the mattress is the same you'll pay for the rest of the year, as DreamCloud rarely changes its prices. It's the bedding bundle that makes the big difference here, and if you need new bedding to go with your new mattress then it's totally worth buying today.
Bottom line: if you want a comfortable bed at an affordable price, the DreamCloud's a no-brainer.
Hi there!
Jim McCauley here, reporting in for what must be my sixth Black Friday mattress sale. It's been a hectic morning for me so far, tracking down some pillow and bedding deals, and I have to say I've found an absolute cracker: head to Brooklinen and you can get 55% off its Washed Classic Percale Sheet Set. That's a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases, made from cool, soft and breathable washed percale cotton, yours for $94.05 in a queen size.
Need something to put it on? I'll have some mattress deals soon, along with my thoughts on how good they really are.
With that, I'm off!
This was a very short and sweet stint from me, but I'm going to pass you over to the capable hands of Jim, one of our longtime mattress testers and sales contributors (what they don't know about mattress sales isn't worth knowing). I'm off to see which of our favorite sleep products are on sale today...
Is 25% off the Helix Midnight Luxe a good deal?
I've been tracking the price of the Helix Midnight Luxe for the past three years, so how does the current 25% off deal compare to last year's Helix Black Friday sale? Last year you would have got 27% off sitewide, but Helix has changed their sale structure for 2026.
This year, you'll save 20% on Helix's Core mattress range, 25% on the Luxe range and 30% on the premium Elite range. While 27% vs 25% sounds like a big difference, it actually only works out to be a $50 difference on a queen price on the Midnight Luxe.
So while 25% off isn't the biggest Helix mattress sale you we've tracked on the Midnight Luxe this year, it's the biggest price drop you can expect on this best-selling bed for side sleepers.
This Purple mattress just dropped to its lowest price of the year
What I love about Black Friday are the surprise deals that you didn't see coming. We've just spotted that the PurpleFlex mattress has just dropped to $909 for a queen at Purple, down from $1,299. That's the lowest price we've tracked this mattress, beating the usual sale price of $999.
We haven't tested this particular mattress, but we are testing the Purple RestorePlus Hybrid mattress, and love how the gelflex layer (which you'll find in the PurpleFlex) contours around the touch points of the mattress and soothes achy joints.
Behold, a queen mattress for under $98
Our team of deals hunters have just spotted this queen Zinus 8" Gel Aerflow down to $98 at Walmart. That's an incredible price on a memory foam mattress that boasts CertiPUR-US Certified foams.
I'll be completely honest, we haven't tested this mattress but if you're shopping purely on price this morning, this Zinus deal at Walmart will be hard to beat. However, at 8" tall, I would recommend it for guest beds and teens, as it likely lacks enough support for full time wear from adults.
If you're looking for a good adult option on a bed that we've tested and recommend, check out the Zinus Green Tea mattress for $184 at Amazon.
Today is THE best day to buy a new mattress
It's November 27, Black Friday, which means today is the best day of the year to buy a new mattress. Sure, we see excellent sale events throughout the year, but Black Friday is when our favorite brands roll out their biggest deals.
My favorite so far has to be the DreamCloud Classic, now $699 for a queen and comes with $599 worth of freebies, including two pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set. That's phenomenal value for money on a bed that out-performed some of our favorite hybrid mattresses during testing.
So, what other deals are knocking around today?
Happy Black Friday and welcome to our live deals coverage!
I'm Nicola, the sleep editor here at Tom's Guide and I'll be kicking off our live coverage of today's Black Friday mattress deals. You've waited until the best day of the year to buy a new bed, so let's make it count.
This is my third year tracking the Black Friday sales, so I can spot a genuinely good deal at ten paces. Because not all the sales you're seeing today are worth your hard earned cash. I'll be here all morning bringing you the best deals as they drop, as long as my advice to shopping the right bed for you.
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