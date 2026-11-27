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Should you buy the DreamCloud today? (Image credit: Future) I've just had a report through from our stats people, and so far today it's looking like the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is the most popular option for shoppers. And it's easy to see why: buy today and you'll get a queen size DreamCloud for $699 with a bedding bundle worth $599 (mattress protector, sheet set and two pillows) thrown in. That's outstanding value whichever way you look at it, and more so when you consider that it comes with a 365-night trial and forever warranty. In reality, though, the price you'll pay for the mattress is the same you'll pay for the rest of the year, as DreamCloud rarely changes its prices. It's the bedding bundle that makes the big difference here, and if you need new bedding to go with your new mattress then it's totally worth buying today. Bottom line: if you want a comfortable bed at an affordable price, the DreamCloud's a no-brainer.

Hi there! Jim McCauley here, reporting in for what must be my sixth Black Friday mattress sale. It's been a hectic morning for me so far, tracking down some pillow and bedding deals, and I have to say I've found an absolute cracker: head to Brooklinen and you can get 55% off its Washed Classic Percale Sheet Set. That's a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases, made from cool, soft and breathable washed percale cotton, yours for $94.05 in a queen size. Need something to put it on? I'll have some mattress deals soon, along with my thoughts on how good they really are.

With that, I'm off!



This was a very short and sweet stint from me, but I'm going to pass you over to the capable hands of Jim, one of our longtime mattress testers and sales contributors (what they don't know about mattress sales isn't worth knowing). I'm off to see which of our favorite sleep products are on sale today...

Is 25% off the Helix Midnight Luxe a good deal? I've been tracking the price of the Helix Midnight Luxe for the past three years, so how does the current 25% off deal compare to last year's Helix Black Friday sale? Last year you would have got 27% off sitewide, but Helix has changed their sale structure for 2026.



This year, you'll save 20% on Helix's Core mattress range, 25% on the Luxe range and 30% on the premium Elite range. While 27% vs 25% sounds like a big difference, it actually only works out to be a $50 difference on a queen price on the Midnight Luxe.



So while 25% off isn't the biggest Helix mattress sale you we've tracked on the Midnight Luxe this year, it's the biggest price drop you can expect on this best-selling bed for side sleepers.

This Purple mattress just dropped to its lowest price of the year What I love about Black Friday are the surprise deals that you didn't see coming. We've just spotted that the PurpleFlex mattress has just dropped to $909 for a queen at Purple, down from $1,299. That's the lowest price we've tracked this mattress, beating the usual sale price of $999.



We haven't tested this particular mattress, but we are testing the Purple RestorePlus Hybrid mattress, and love how the gelflex layer (which you'll find in the PurpleFlex) contours around the touch points of the mattress and soothes achy joints.

Behold, a queen mattress for under $98 Our team of deals hunters have just spotted this queen Zinus 8" Gel Aerflow down to $98 at Walmart. That's an incredible price on a memory foam mattress that boasts CertiPUR-US Certified foams.



I'll be completely honest, we haven't tested this mattress but if you're shopping purely on price this morning, this Zinus deal at Walmart will be hard to beat. However, at 8" tall, I would recommend it for guest beds and teens, as it likely lacks enough support for full time wear from adults.



If you're looking for a good adult option on a bed that we've tested and recommend, check out the Zinus Green Tea mattress for $184 at Amazon.

Today is THE best day to buy a new mattress (Image credit: Future) It's November 27, Black Friday, which means today is the best day of the year to buy a new mattress. Sure, we see excellent sale events throughout the year, but Black Friday is when our favorite brands roll out their biggest deals.



My favorite so far has to be the DreamCloud Classic, now $699 for a queen and comes with $599 worth of freebies, including two pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set. That's phenomenal value for money on a bed that out-performed some of our favorite hybrid mattresses during testing.



So, what other deals are knocking around today?

Happy Black Friday and welcome to our live deals coverage! (Image credit: Future) I'm Nicola, the sleep editor here at Tom's Guide and I'll be kicking off our live coverage of today's Black Friday mattress deals. You've waited until the best day of the year to buy a new bed, so let's make it count.



This is my third year tracking the Black Friday sales, so I can spot a genuinely good deal at ten paces. Because not all the sales you're seeing today are worth your hard earned cash. I'll be here all morning bringing you the best deals as they drop, as long as my advice to shopping the right bed for you.