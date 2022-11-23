Live

21 best Black Friday mattress deals live — save on Casper, Nectar, Purple and more

Furnish your entire bedroom on the cheap this Black Friday

By Louis Ramirez
published
Platform bed shown in modern bedroom
(Image: © Shutterstock)

Buying a new mattress can quickly suck hundreds out of your bank account. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be that way. November is the best time of the year to purchase a new mattress — or anything bedroom-related — thanks in part to Black Friday mattress deals. Consumers wait all year for this season to buy new beds, duvets, bed sheets, and more. And it's not just any bed that's on sale right now. We're seeing great deals on beds listed in our best mattress guide. 

I've been tracking deals for 15+ years now and while it's true that you can find mattress sales during any major holiday, year after year I've seen the best sales offered in November. On a personal note, I'm also looking for a new mattress as my 15-year old hybrid is starting to show its age. So on this page you'll find the best Black Friday mattress deals on beds we've tested, reviewed, and recommend. If I pull the trigger on a new mattress, I'll also mention which model I opted for. 

Best Black Friday mattress deals

Shop all Black Friday mattress deals

Refresh

BOGO pillow sale

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I used to think that the type of pillows you use in bed really don't matter. Then a year ago I purchased the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillows. I was dead wrong! I loooove these pillows. I like a somewhat medium-firm pillow and that's exactly what these pillows provide. I also like them because they're adjustable. So if you want a softer pillow, you can just remove some of the "Tempur materials" inside to make them softer. As part of its ongoing Black Friday sale, you can get 2 Tempur-Cloud Pillows for $99 ($39 off). All of Tempur-Pedic's pillows are on sale (opens in new tab), but these are the ones I own and recommend. 

Lineup of Saatva mattresses on a sunny balcony by the sea, with Black Friday price flag overlaid

(Image credit: Saatva / Future)

If the Nectar mattress is our favorite value pick, the Saatva Classic is the best affordable luxury hybrid mattress. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. This is an exclusive deal for Tom's Guide readers only. 

Nectar bedroom set deal

(Image credit: Nectar )

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is one of our top mattress picks of all time. It holds the top spot in our list of the best mattress in a box and best memory foam mattress. We love it so much because it offers such a great value, significantly undercutting mid-range rivals like Casper and Purple when it comes to price. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, we also noted that it provides good edge support. (Many memory foam mattresses sag when you sit on their edges). It's also great at isolating motion transfer, which makes the Nectar Memory Foam mattress a good choice for couples.