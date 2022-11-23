Live
21 best Black Friday mattress deals live — save on Casper, Nectar, Purple and more
Furnish your entire bedroom on the cheap this Black Friday
Buying a new mattress can quickly suck hundreds out of your bank account. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be that way. November is the best time of the year to purchase a new mattress — or anything bedroom-related — thanks in part to Black Friday mattress deals. Consumers wait all year for this season to buy new beds, duvets, bed sheets, and more. And it's not just any bed that's on sale right now. We're seeing great deals on beds listed in our best mattress guide.
I've been tracking deals for 15+ years now and while it's true that you can find mattress sales during any major holiday, year after year I've seen the best sales offered in November. On a personal note, I'm also looking for a new mattress as my 15-year old hybrid is starting to show its age. So on this page you'll find the best Black Friday mattress deals on beds we've tested, reviewed, and recommend. If I pull the trigger on a new mattress, I'll also mention which model I opted for.
Best Black Friday mattress deals
- Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- Saatva: was $1,225 now $935 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)
- Helix Midnight: was $849 now $699 @ Helix (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: was $1,273 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)
- Puffy: was $1,449 now $649 @ Puffy (opens in new tab)
Shop all Black Friday mattress deals
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): flash sale — 33% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off $1,000 or more via this link (opens in new tab)
- Awara: up to $499 off mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle (opens in new tab)
- Bear: 35% off sitewide via code "BF35" (opens in new tab)
- Birch: $400 off + 2 free eco pillows (opens in new tab)
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide via code "BFRIDAY30" (opens in new tab)
- Casper: up to $600 off off mattresses and select bedding (opens in new tab)
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + $599 free bed set w/ mattress (opens in new tab)
- Helix: save up to $450 on mattresses + 2 free pillows (opens in new tab)
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off select mattress sets (opens in new tab)
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress via "VAYA300" (opens in new tab)
- Tempur-Cloud Pillows (Set of 2): was $138 now $99 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)
I used to think that the type of pillows you use in bed really don't matter. Then a year ago I purchased the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillows. I was dead wrong! I loooove these pillows. I like a somewhat medium-firm pillow and that's exactly what these pillows provide. I also like them because they're adjustable. So if you want a softer pillow, you can just remove some of the "Tempur materials" inside to make them softer. As part of its ongoing Black Friday sale, you can get 2 Tempur-Cloud Pillows for $99 ($39 off). All of Tempur-Pedic's pillows are on sale (opens in new tab), but these are the ones I own and recommend.
- Saatva Classic (twin XL): was $1,225 now $935 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)
- Saatva Classic (queen): was $1,795 now $1,395 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)
If the Nectar mattress is our favorite value pick, the Saatva Classic is the best affordable luxury hybrid mattress. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. This is an exclusive deal for Tom's Guide readers only.
- Nectar Memory Foam (twin): was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Memory Foam (queen): was $999 now $669 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is one of our top mattress picks of all time. It holds the top spot in our list of the best mattress in a box and best memory foam mattress. We love it so much because it offers such a great value, significantly undercutting mid-range rivals like Casper and Purple when it comes to price. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, we also noted that it provides good edge support. (Many memory foam mattresses sag when you sit on their edges). It's also great at isolating motion transfer, which makes the Nectar Memory Foam mattress a good choice for couples.
