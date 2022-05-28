Avocado's Memorial Day mattress deal — up to $800 off our favorite organic bed

When it comes to organic beds, Avocado Green is one of the best mattress brands you'll find. Now that the holiday weekend is here, Avocado's Memorial Day mattress sales are live and one of our favorite mattresses is on sale.

Right now you can get the Avocado Green Mattress on sale from $1,079 (opens in new tab) via coupon "SAVE10". That's $70 off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen. (The queen size is on sale for $1,529 via the same coupon code).

(opens in new tab) Avocado Green Mattress: was $1,199 now $1,079 @ Avocado (opens in new tab)

Avocado is taking 10% off its entire line of organic mattresses. If you're looking for an organic mattress — the Avocado Green Mattress is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses with a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Avocado's firmness scale. Use coupon code "SAVE10" to take 10% off the company's Green Mattress. After discount, the twin is $1,079 (was $1,199), whereas the queen is $1,529 (was $1,699).

(opens in new tab) Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: was $699 now $629 @ Avocado (opens in new tab)

The Eco Organic is Avocado's newest and least-expensive mattress. The hybrid mattress is made of over 900 pocketed coils and organic latex to deliver a contouring, gentle-firm feel. Use coupon "SAVE10" to take 10% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $629 (was $699), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $999).

This is Avocado’s newest mattress and its best organic mattress for small budgets, and it’s the first time we’ve seen it on sale. At this price, you might think there’s some kind of catch — but there’s no need to worry. This mattress is packed full of 975 pocketed coils made of recycled steel and GOLS-certified organic latex. It gives a good mix of comfort and support for a surprisingly low price.

It also provides good heat distribution throughout the year. Made of GOTS-certified organic wool, it’ll keep you warm in winter and cool in summer. The coils also provide good air flow as well as contouring the body.

The Eco Organic mattress comes in a large range of sizes. You can pick up a crib size mattress for just $179 after discount, plus there are kids mattresses and adults’ sizes that go up to California King. With a 100-night trial period, you’ll be able to make sure this is your perfect mattress before you commit.

Still looking for more deals? Keep an eye on our general Memorial Day sales coverage to get the best products at the best prices.