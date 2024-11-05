Gwyneth Paltrow spent $60,000 on her Avocado mattress but you don’t have to — here’s why

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company, Goop, has collaborated with mattress brand Avocado to create a climate neutral, organic, $60,000 bed. While the mattress itself can be purchased for $28-$32,000, if you want the full Goop set up, you can expect prices up to $58,000.

As a sleep and mattress editor, I can safely say that there is no reason to ever spend that much on your mattress. In fact, this year’s best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic, is widely regarded as the best in the world and a queen size is currently only $1,795. So why does Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop x Avocado bed cost so much?

Well, it’s made from natural, organic materials, it has a whopping 29 layers, and each mattress is handcrafted in LA. But here’s the inside scoop: I think you can get the same benefits from the standard Avocado mattresses, for a fraction of the price. Especially with the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon. So, here are my top alternatives for under $3,500 so you can sleep like a celebrity without breaking the bank.

3 Goop x Avocado mattress alternatives

Avocado Luxury Organic mattress: was from $3,799, $3,039 at Avocado

The Luxury Organic mattress gives the Goop collab model a run for its money. With 17 layers of organic and natural latex,alpaca, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton as well as over a 1,000 individually encased coils that give zoned support, you can expect the most indulgent, comfortable feel. The mattress comes in three different firmness options with the medium coming in at 13 ¼” tall, the plush at 17” tall, and the ultra plush at 19” tall. Like the Goop mattress, all the materials are certified organic and the mattress is handcrafted in LA. So, what sets them apart? Honestly, not much. Avocado as a company is climate neutral, so all of their products are too. With the Veterans Day sale, you can get 20% off the Luxury Organic mattress, bringing a queen down to $3,679 (was $4,599). You’ll also get a 1-year sleep trial to ensure you’re happy with your purchase as well as a 25-year guarantee to keep you covered.

Avocado Green mattress: was from $1,399 , $1,189 at Avocado

While it may not be as luxurious as the Luxury Organic or the Goop mattress, the Avocado Green regularly features in our buying guides, including taking first spot in this year’s best organic mattress guide. It only has three layers, the cover, the comfort layer, and the support/base layer, but these layers are made from the best premium materials, like wool, silk, and hemp, as well as 1,379 individually encased coils for maximum support and spine alignment. Our testing panel for the Avocado Green mattress review scored it highly across all bases like temperature regulation, motion isolation, and edge support, receiving an overall score of 4.5/5. The mattress comes in medium, plush or ultra plush, and we tested the medium, noting that it may be a little firm for side sleepers. While this mattress isn’t handcrafted in LA, it is assembled there using all organic materials, and, like all Avocado products, it is a climate neutral process. A queen size is currently $1,699 (was $1,999), making this a great option for climate conscious shoppers on a slightly smaller budget than Gwyneth Paltrow! You’ll get the same benefits as the Luxury Organic, and can enjoy free shipping.

Avocado Eco Organic mattress: was from $777 , $699 at Avocado

While we know it may sound absurd to compare the Eco Organic mattress with a 29-layered luxury bed, this mattress does just as much for the environment. With all certified organic materials, a climate neutral production process, and hybrid luxury comfort, the Eco Organic is the most affordable alternative to Paltrow’s bed. While you won’t be able to choose the firmness of your mattress, with medium-firm being the sole option, you can still expect up to 1,000 coils designed to absorb motion and adapt to your movements, as well as luxury organic latex, wool, and cotton that will help draw heat away from you, aiding temperature regulation . A queen is currently $1,169 (was $1,299) making it the most affordable, mid-range alternative.

How much should you spend on a new mattress?

Knowing how much to spend on a new mattress can be difficult. While you don’t want to spend over what you can afford, opting for a cheap mattress (under $500 for a queen) may mean your new bed won’t last as long as a mid-range, high-quality mattress.

So, investing more in your bed will end up saving you money in the long run because a higher quality bed with more durable materials will likely last longer. However, this year’s best cheap mattresses from reputable brands can be a great option for smaller budgets without sacrificing durability and quality.

How many layers should your mattress have?

Rest assured, 29 layers is not the norm for mattresses. In fact, many of the best memory foam mattresses only have 3 or 4 layers, while some of the best hybrid mattresses , like the Saatva Classic, have around 5 layers. However, the most important thing to look out for is a well-designed comfort layer, a solid support layer, and a high-quality cover.

Is Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop x Avocado mattress worth the money?

(Image credit: Avocado)

As you might have guessed, no. We don't think any mattress is worth $60,000, especially one that can be rivalled by Avocado's other mattress models for under $3,500.

While 29 layers may sound luxurious, ultimately it's unnecessary. When you can get exceptional support and comfort from just 5 layers, how much difference will 29 layers really make? Only Gwyneth knows...