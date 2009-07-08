Trending

N. Korea Suspected in S. Korea, US Web Attacks

By

North Korea is suspected in attacking 26 South Korea and U.S. web sites.

Earlier today, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that twenty-six Internet sites in South Korea and the United States--including the official White House website--were either attacked or disabled entirely by hackers using malicious programs. According to Yonhap (via Reuters), the attackers tried to jam the websites by overwhelming their data capacity and knocking them out of service. The Treasury and Transportation departments, the Secret Service and the Federal Trade Commission were only a few listed U.S. government websites that were affected by the attack. South Korea suffered attacks via the presidential office website, the defense ministry, and the National Assembly to name a few.

"The attacks consisted of massive harmful traffic to specific sites causing access slowdown or disablement, and some national institutions, banks and media sites have been targeted," said South Korea's Communications Commission in a statement.

South Korea's spy agency claims that the attacks stemmed from "an organization and possibly a state." The South Korea media, however, is reporting a different statement quoted by parliament members after the NIS briefing, describing that "North Korea or pro-North elements" were behind the attacks. Either way, the news of possible North Korean cyber attacks only solidifies reports dating back in May that North Korea had created a "technology reconnaissance team" in order to collect information and disrupt South Korean and U.S. military networks (story).

Many government and online shopping websites were still down as of this morning, and currently South Korea is unable to gain access to U.S. government websites due to security measures set in place by Homeland Security. Yonhap said that police and prosecutors are now investigating the incidents.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anhxeom 09 July 2009 05:03
    They're probably behind the B.Net slow down....
    Reply
  • starhoof 09 July 2009 06:15
    PING !
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 09 July 2009 10:15
    I'm confused on how North Korea even has hackers. Most of the population is totally censored from technology. So how do they even find out who is capable of hacking and who isn't?

    Its clear that these hackers would be under the government/military of the nation as well. So isn't this technically North Korea attacking South Korea and America?
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 09 July 2009 10:47
    NuclearShadowI'm confused on how North Korea even has hackers. Most of the population is totally censored from technology. So how do they even find out who is capable of hacking and who isn't?Its clear that these hackers would be under the government/military of the nation as well. So isn't this technically North Korea attacking South Korea and America?
    I suppose that pretty much is true. It's an indirect war.
    Reply
  • pocketdrummer 09 July 2009 11:41
    eddieroolzI suppose that pretty much is true. It's an indirect war.
    We'll probably open actual war on their ass too if they keep it up. Not that we're already preoccupied or anything (no pun intended).

    Reply
  • yrmoma 09 July 2009 13:09
    I bet Obama does nothing more than "strongly condemn N. Korea" and "support S. Korea", but believe the U.S. should stay out of an internal conflict.
    Reply
  • randomizer 09 July 2009 13:22
    yrmomaI bet Obama does nothing more than "strongly condemn N. Korea" and "support S. Korea", but believe the U.S. should stay out of an internal conflict.You can't expect him to do anything else when all the other politicians around the world use the exact same phrase.
    Reply
  • velozzity 09 July 2009 13:59
    So are we going to send Nomad and Psycho to kick their butts....just kidding.
    Reply
  • doc70 09 July 2009 18:15
    yrmomaI bet Obama does nothing more than "strongly condemn N. Korea" and "support S. Korea", but believe the U.S. should stay out of an internal conflict.so, we're supporting S. Korea by blocking the internet access... That makes sense..
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 09 July 2009 19:24
    wow its the last die hard movie come to life run for your lives!!! :)
    Reply