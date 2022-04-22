Microsoft Teams is one of the company’s most widely used applications, especially now that many of us are continuing to work from home. While Teams can certainly be a useful tool for remote meetings, not everyone uses it or even wants it on their computer. If you ever wanted to know how to stop Microsoft Teams from opening on startup, this tip if for you.

Even if an app you don't use opening every time you fire up your Windows 11 machine doesn't bother you, stopping the app may help your PC boot up faster at launch. It will also free up your computer’s memory for other tasks.

Below, we’ll show you the easiest way to stop Microsoft Teams from opening up on Windows 11. We’ll even cover how to completely get rid of the app. Since this how-to is aimed at Windows 11, Windows 10 users won’t be able to follow it step-by-step, though the process is pretty much the same on Microsoft’s previous operating system.

How to stop Microsoft Teams from opening on startup

There are several ways to stop Teams from opening on startup but we’ve chosen the simplest, most direct technique. Note that you can use this method to stop any app from starting at launch.

1. Click on the magnifying glass icon next to the Start icon on the taskbar.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Type "settings" in the search bar then click on Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Type "apps" in the search bar on the upper left. Select Startup Apps.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Scroll down until you find Microsoft Teams and toggle it off.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to remove Microsoft Teams from the taskbar

The Microsoft Teams icon remains on your taskbar even if you stop the app from launching on startup. Follow the steps below to remove Teams from the taskbar.

1. Right-click anywhere on the taskbar and click on Taskbar settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. In the taskbar items window, toggle off Chat.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to uninstall Microsoft Teams

If you want to completely remove Microsoft Teams from your PC, follow these steps.

1. Click on the Start icon in the taskbar then click All apps.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Type Teams in the search bar. Right-click on Microsoft Teams and select Uninstall.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Click Uninstall in the following window.