New WhatsApp green screen bug is making the app unusable

News
By
published

Users run into app-breaking issue with WhatsApp's latest beta

How to tell if you&#039;ve been blocked on WhatsApp
(Image credit: Future)

Like many apps, WhatsApp offers a beta program for its nearly 3 billion users to try out features that are still in development. However, recently several Android users have run into an alarming bug with the popular messaging service's latest beta that renders the app useless.

The latest beta adds several notable features such as the option to delete the preset chat filter, use "Add Yours" interactive stickers for Status updates, and search within channels on Android. But while checking out experimental new features ahead of their full release can be fun, obviously it comes with some risks as developers are still uncovering potential bugs.

As first spotted by Android Police, users of WhatsApp beta version 2.24.24.5 are reporting an issue where, when they try to open any chat, a solid block of green appears and makes the app unusable. The good folks at Android Police ran into a similar issue with the app force closing on startup despite repeated attempts to reopen it.

How to fix WhatsApp beta green-screen bug

Thankfully, the bug seems to be isolated to beta version 2.24.24.5. The app should continue to run smoothly on the latest stable build, so the solution for now seems to be uninstalling the beta version and instead using the latest stable version from the Google Play Store.

Some users have reported that the typical fixes like restarting your phone, clearing your cache, or force-stopping the app haven't been enough to do the trick, which implies this is an underlying bug that the developers will need to address. Given the number of users reporting the issue on social media, it's likely the app's developers have taken note of the bug and will roll out a fix shortly.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 250 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel Pro 9 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12
(512GB Turquoise)
Our Review
4
OnePlus 12 512GB - Turquoise...
Back Market (US)
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
5
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$499
View
Deal ends Wed, Nov 13, 2024
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 9 256 GB
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 9 128 GB...
Google Store NA
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
(Black)
Our Review
10
AT&T Google Pixel 8a
Walmart
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats.  She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.