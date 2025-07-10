Microsoft Outlook is down — live updates on major email outage

Refresh

Frustration Email is an essential form of communication for many people online. As such, a massive service like Outlook going down can have a profound impact on people's ability to get through their day, leading to significant frustration. One user in the Down Detector comments said, "Why cant they make it work. Its just an email client?" Another took an even more negative approach: "changing all my accounts to google. This company is dying." That's a bit of a stretch, and Google has had outages, too, but it's easy to see just how upset users are by this outage.

A big spike (Image credit: Down Detector) Just as reports seemed to level off, they suddenly spiked by more than 200, up to 2,440. That's never a good sign for Outlook coming back soon, as more users filing reports usually means the issue is becoming more widespread.

Reports still hovering (Image credit: Down Detector) The number of reports on Down Detector has remained pretty consistent since the initial spike. As of this post, it's sitting at just under 2,200, which is close to where the reports were when this outage really got going. What does that mean? Users are consistently still hitting the popular outage reporting platform to say that something is wrong, which means most aren't seeing any kind of fix yet.

Microsoft says it'll have another update by Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. UTC. That's 12:30 p.m. ET, so we could be look at a couple hours before anything significant happens. Of course, the word "by" means Microsoft could put out an update sooner, but we'll have to wait and see.

Nothing on X (Image credit: Shutterstock) Microsoft hasn't posted anything on X about the problem. That's not overly surprising, as the company hasn't posted on the Outlook X account since June. Still, with this outage officially starting around 12 hours ago, it's a bit odd for the company to post nothing, since not everyone is religiously checking the status page.

Microsoft working on it (Image credit: Microsoft) Further elaborating on the situation, Microsoft commented on its actions. Here's what the company said: "We're continuing to apply the configuration changes to fix the underlying problem and completing additional validation efforts to ensure authentication components are properly configured. In parallel to the current deployment of the configuration change fix, we're reviewing options to leverage an expedited deployment methodology in regions which are experiencing the highest levels of impact to provide the most effective relief where possible." That means we may be approaching the end of the Outlook outage, but we'll have to wait and see.

Users react (Image credit: Shutterstock) Whenever there's a big outage like this one, users will often jump on Down Detector to comment on the situation. One user spoke a bit about what they're currently deal with: "I appear to be able to sign in - but the mailbox doesn't open. Outlook desktop says the account is 'disconnected.' Found this to be true over multiple devices and different ISPs." Another user said, "Same with us, logged into MSN fine. Live email won't connect but we can access a hotmail account. Tried multiple devices but can't get in."

The reports come rolling in (Image credit: Down Detector) After a gradual up and down, Microsoft Outlook suddenly saw a huge spike in outage reports on Down Detector, reaching as high as 2,100 shortly after 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.