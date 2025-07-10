Microsoft Outlook is down — live updates on major email outage
It's not just you, Outlook is not working
Suddenly, Outlook saw a significant spike in user reports on Down Detector, which is one of the first signs that something is wrong with masive email service.
It's not an ideal time for the popular email service to go down, as people around the world are busy trying to get work done. Not having access to email can grind the workday to a hault, so we're hopeful that Microst fixes the issue soon.
Microsoft acknowledged the outage on its status page. As it continues, we expect Microsoft to keep us posted with the latest developments.
Microsoft Outlook down — live outage updates
Frustration
Email is an essential form of communication for many people online. As such, a massive service like Outlook going down can have a profound impact on people's ability to get through their day, leading to significant frustration.
One user in the Down Detector comments said, "Why cant they make it work. Its just an email client?"
Another took an even more negative approach: "changing all my accounts to google. This company is dying." That's a bit of a stretch, and Google has had outages, too, but it's easy to see just how upset users are by this outage.
A big spike
Just as reports seemed to level off, they suddenly spiked by more than 200, up to 2,440. That's never a good sign for Outlook coming back soon, as more users filing reports usually means the issue is becoming more widespread.
Reports still hovering
The number of reports on Down Detector has remained pretty consistent since the initial spike. As of this post, it's sitting at just under 2,200, which is close to where the reports were when this outage really got going.
What does that mean? Users are consistently still hitting the popular outage reporting platform to say that something is wrong, which means most aren't seeing any kind of fix yet.
Next update
Microsoft says it'll have another update by Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. UTC. That's 12:30 p.m. ET, so we could be look at a couple hours before anything significant happens.
Of course, the word "by" means Microsoft could put out an update sooner, but we'll have to wait and see.
Nothing on X
Microsoft hasn't posted anything on X about the problem. That's not overly surprising, as the company hasn't posted on the Outlook X account since June. Still, with this outage officially starting around 12 hours ago, it's a bit odd for the company to post nothing, since not everyone is religiously checking the status page.
Microsoft working on it
Further elaborating on the situation, Microsoft commented on its actions. Here's what the company said:
"We're continuing to apply the configuration changes to fix the underlying problem and completing additional validation efforts to ensure authentication components are properly configured. In parallel to the current deployment of the configuration change fix, we're reviewing options to leverage an expedited deployment methodology in regions which are experiencing the highest levels of impact to provide the most effective relief where possible."
That means we may be approaching the end of the Outlook outage, but we'll have to wait and see.
Users react
Whenever there's a big outage like this one, users will often jump on Down Detector to comment on the situation. One user spoke a bit about what they're currently deal with: "I appear to be able to sign in - but the mailbox doesn't open. Outlook desktop says the account is 'disconnected.' Found this to be true over multiple devices and different ISPs."
Another user said, "Same with us, logged into MSN fine. Live email won't connect but we can access a hotmail account. Tried multiple devices but can't get in."
The reports come rolling in
After a gradual up and down, Microsoft Outlook suddenly saw a huge spike in outage reports on Down Detector, reaching as high as 2,100 shortly after 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Microsoft acknowledges outage
On the Microsoft status page, the company said, "We're having issues, but we're working on it."
Further down the page, Outlook.com is showing as down, with Microsoft saying, "Users may be unable to access their mailbox using any connection methods."
The company says Outlook.com, Outlook Mobile and the Outlook desktop client could be impacted.