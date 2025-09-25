<a id="elk-cc2f0d99-9433-42cb-9d7f-8ac71b7c920f"></a><h2 id="deadline-extending-might-finally-be-over-2">Deadline extending might finally be over</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="68967690-2c86-4629-935b-3a4018a8456e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="2HtfxzZTgpkbAy5RTWXCUS" name="TG_Trump-vs-TikTok_shutterstock.jpg" alt="Trump vs TikTok" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2HtfxzZTgpkbAy5RTWXCUS.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="d71c143d-ccd8-42ab-861e-0aeb6457ed22">President Trump has extended the TikTok ban deadline several times in an attempt to allow ByteDance and U.S. investors to make a deal. While it took longer than expected, White House officials have told <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-tiktok-deal-sale-china-rcna233524" target="_blank">NBC News</a> that the deal should be signed by the President on Thursday, September 25, 2025.</p><p>However, there might be one more extension coming, as Trump is expected to put a 120-day pause on the ban to allow this new deal to be officially implemented. Selling multi-billion-dollar companies doesn't happen overnight, after all. He already implemented a ban through December 19 in an <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/09/further-extending-the-tiktok-enforcement-delay-9dde/" target="_blank">executive order</a>.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>