WhatsApp starts rolling out Events planning feature for group chants — here’s how it works

This year, WhatsApp has seemingly had something new rolled into the messaging app every month.

The latest feature, spotted by MacRumors, enables groups to organize events within their chats. The event planning feature is meant to be used within a group chat and allows WhatsApp users to organize events, meetings and social gatherings.

In May, when the Android version of the app was redesigned to make it more like the iOS version, WhatsApp launched a feature called Communities, which lets people with common interests create groups. It also introduced Events to let communities plan meet-ups. At the time, only Community groups could use the the events tool. That tool is no longer locked to Communities; anyone with a group chat can now utilize it.

Essentially, it allows you to create a calendar event in WhatsApp that can be added to your phone's calendar or within the app.

Events can be set up by pressing the "+" button in the group and selecting Event. Then, you can create a name, description, start date, location and call link for virtual meetings. A notification is sent to group members once an event is created.

Here is how WhatsApp described the tool when it was launched in May:

"With events it’s now easier for people to plan their get togethers directly in WhatsApp, whether it’s setting up a virtual meeting or birthday dinner. Anyone can create an event and others can respond so the whole group knows who is coming. Guests can also find the event in the group’s information page, and those going will get an automatic notification when it’s getting close."

WhatsApp has said that the feature will roll out to users progressively over the coming weeks. We tried on a Samsung Galaxy S22 and an iPhone 12, but it wasn't available on either yet.

WhatsApp has become more popular with the messaging service, having surpassed 100 million active users in the United States just last month — a feat since the US tends to be locked into services like Apple's iMessage or Google messages on Android.