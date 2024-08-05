WhatsApp starts rolling out Events planning feature for group chants — here’s how it works

News
By
published

Schedule a party using WhatsApp

The WhatsApp logo on a screen in front of a laptop
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This year, WhatsApp has seemingly had something new rolled into the messaging app every month. 

The latest feature, spotted by MacRumors, enables groups to organize events within their chats. The event planning feature is meant to be used within a group chat and allows WhatsApp users to organize events, meetings and social gatherings. 

In May, when the Android version of the app was redesigned to make it more like the iOS version, WhatsApp launched a feature called Communities, which lets people with common interests create groups. It also introduced Events to let communities plan meet-ups. At the time, only Community groups could use the the events tool. That tool is no longer locked to Communities; anyone with a group chat can now utilize it. 

Essentially, it allows you to create a calendar event in WhatsApp that can be added to your phone's calendar or within the app. 

Events can be set up by pressing the "+" button in the group and selecting Event. Then, you can create a name, description, start date, location and call link for virtual meetings. A notification is sent to group members once an event is created.

Here is how WhatsApp described the tool when it was launched in May:

"With events it’s now easier for people to plan their get togethers directly in WhatsApp, whether it’s setting up a virtual meeting or birthday dinner. Anyone can create an event and others can respond so the whole group knows who is coming. Guests can also find the event in the group’s information page, and those going will get an automatic notification when it’s getting close."

WhatsApp has said that the feature will roll out to users progressively over the coming weeks. We tried on a Samsung Galaxy S22 and an iPhone 12, but it wasn't available on either yet.

WhatsApp has become more popular with the messaging service, having surpassed 100 million active users in the United States just last month — a feat since the US tends to be locked into services like Apple's iMessage or Google messages on Android.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 