<a id="elk-964f2172-12fd-41b0-834f-6f8878114f4d"></a><h2 id="a-massive-spike-2">A massive spike</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d51f4928-d5aa-4134-9ef2-db3e74ceca8a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1581px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:42.63%;"><img id="wppVWbrpjGN6dWYxRKDBUa" name="Down detector" alt="Down detector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wppVWbrpjGN6dWYxRKDBUa.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1581" height="674" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down detector)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="9ef8b0c8-f074-4ac4-9951-f97eb9cf1020">The huge number of reports surfacing this morning on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://downdetector.com/status/snapchat/" target="_blank">DownDetector</a> shows the extent of this morning's problems. While the reports are falling now, at their peak around 3.50 a.m. ET / 8.50 a.m. BST, the reports were up at 22,762.</p>\n