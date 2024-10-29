Need a hand? Gmail’s ‘Help me write’ comes to web users — everything you need to know

Google is finally bringing one of its most popular Workspace Gmail app features to desktop users, alongside a new shortcut to help you improve your writing.

Google has been working to improve how we write emails, with a specific focus on mobile users. One of the better features released for the Gmail app recently was Help me write, which uses AI to write an email. Recently, Help me write saw an improvement thanks to improved shortcuts. However, the app's desktop version was curiously missing these features, but that looks to be changing.

Google recently announced in its Workspace Update Blog (via Android Police), that it would be bringing the Help me write shortcut to its web browser. Google also announced that it is bringing a new "Polish" option for both web and mobile. On inspection, Polish appears to simply be a new name for Refine my draft and will appear on any draft with 12+ words. When the option's available press the shortcut keys (CTRL+H) to see the polished version of your email.

(Image credit: Google Workspace Blog)

The new Polish feature is also coming to the mobile app alongside Help me write, replacing the Refine my draft feature. For now, on drafts with more than 12 words, the Polish shortcut will appear just below the text, allowing you swipe to quickly see a more refined version of the email. From there users can tap a refinement chip to edit the draft, as well as make it more formal, elaborate on a point or shorten it.

(Image credit: Google Workspace Blog)

Google has been working to improve all elements of its user experience with Gmail, including on the iPhone. It was recently reported that the iOS Gmail app would get Gemini support before Apple Intelligence, which recently launched its first set of features in iOS 18.1. While the Gemini features were locked behind workspace accounts, it was still a surprising reveal at the time.

Gmail is arguably one of the best email services currently available and used by millions of people around the world. Anything Google can do to improve the service is a win for the user, but it should be noted that you will require the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on or Google One AI Premium to make use of the new features.

