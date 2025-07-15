Searching for Chrome on Bing? Microsoft has a new clingy tactic to beg you to stay

News
By published

Here's what Microsoft wants you to see before you download Chrome

Bing vs Google
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Microsoft is at it again with another ploy to stop Bing users from switching over to Google Chrome, this time with a full banner right on the search page.

As Microsoft Edge is Windows' default browser, many users often use it to download Chrome through the Bing search engine. Many will know that the browser often delivers a message stating why it's worth using Bing instead, but Windows Report has noticed a new comparison banner pops up.

When typing in "Chrome" using Bing on Edge, there's now a banner that takes up a big part of the page before web search results are shown. The report found a comparison between the two browsers, stating " Microsoft Edge offers the speed of Chrome with the security of Microsoft."

Notably, it also details what Edge offers and what Chrome doesn't, including Microsoft Rewards, a built-in VPN (although this isn't available in all regions), AI personalization and Microsoft's "recommended" for optimized browsing.

Screenshot of Microsoft Edge Bing comparison banner

(Image credit: Windows Report)

This is a "Promoted by Microsoft" ad, and a large one at that. It's yet another way Microsoft is urging users to stay on Edge, although I'm not sure if this will stop users in their tracks.

When trying this myself, I received another banner that showed the Microsoft Reward points to gain by trying Edge, with tiles showcasing Amazon, Starbucks, Xbox Game Pass and Roblox gift cards.

Either way, instead of just a small pop-up notification, there's now a full-on banner before reaching the list of search results for Google Chrome.

Screenshot of Microsoft Edge Bing website with banner

(Image credit: Microsoft)

With Chrome continuing to be the most popular browser around, it comes as no surprise that Microsoft wants you to stick with Edge. According to statistics from analytics firm Backlinko, there are an estimated 3.69 billion users worldwide, compared to Microsoft Edge's estimated 292 million users.

Thankfully, those in the EU won't have to put up with Microsoft begging you to make Edge your default browser, thanks to the Digital Markets Act. However, the rest of the world will still get pop-ups to give Edge a go.

Interestingly, research has shown that Chrome is the hungriest browser around, with Microsoft Edge using far fewer system resources. However, Bing itself, which Edge uses, is only a few steps behind Chrome in the amount of data it collects.

With Microsoft Edge now being promoted as an AI browser, it still has a lot of competition in the market, with Perplexity AI launching its first AI browser, and Opera offering its own agentic AI browser.

We're sure to see more tactics Microsoft uses to turn Edge into the browser for all (instead of Chrome), but if you want to uninstall Microsoft Edge instead, that's always an option.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

