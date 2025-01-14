The best TikTok alternatives — where to go if the app gets banned

With TikTok warning of a potential shutdown in just days as the Supreme Court weighs up a law that could ban the app in the U.S., many users are wondering where they'll get their short-form video fix if the app does go dark.

The January 19 deadline looms for TikTok parent company ByteDance to divest its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban, leaving millions of users potentially seeking, and transitioning to, new platforms. While there's no exact replica of TikTok's unique blend of content and its remarkably accurate algorithm, several platforms have spent years developing similar features.

From established social media giants to emerging platforms, here are some of the best alternatives to consider if TikTok faces a ban.

Instagram Reels

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Instagram's take on short-form video has become TikTok's most formidable competitor, and for good reason. Most of your favorite TikTok creators are already cross-posting their content here, along with those trending sounds and topics you love.

While Reels' algorithm isn't quite as uncanny at predicting your interests as TikTok's, Instagram has been steadily enhancing its recommendation system. If TikTok disappears, Reels is positioned to become the new home for short-form video, thanks to Instagram's massive user base and familiar content style.

Plus, you get the benefit of photos, Stories, and Reels all in one place — no app-switching required when you want to see what your friends are up too. You can find all of Tom's Guide's Instagram Reels right here.

Download Instagram: Android| iOS

Youtube Shorts

(Image credit: Sara Kurfeß)

YouTube's foray into short-form video comes with a unique advantage: access to YouTube's vast library of music and songs. If you're already a YouTube regular or use TikTok mainly for music discovery, this could be your perfect match.

The integration with long-form content means you can seamlessly move between quick clips and deeper dives into your interests. Just be prepared for some content that feels more like chopped-up YouTube videos than native short-form content.

And if you haven't subscribed to Tom's Guide on YouTube yet, you can find us here.

Download YouTube: Android| iOS

Snapchat Spotlight

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unlike TikTok's everything everywhere all at once approach, Snapchat's Spotlight feed keeps things light and entertaining. You won't find political debates or news content here — just fun, trendy content organized by topics and popular songs.

The platform's trending section makes it easy to find what's having a moment right now, and its robust search features let you track down specific content through keywords and hashtags, similar to TikTok and Instagram Reels.

However, be aware that the content skews notably younger, which might not appeal if you're used to TikTok's broader age range.

Download Snapchat: Android | iOS

RedNote

(Image credit: Future)

This Chinese platform ("Xiaohongshu" in its native market) is quickly becoming a favorite among "TikTok refugees" looking for TikTok alternatives. Imagine Pinterest's visual appeal mixed with social shopping features and short-form video — that's RedNote's approach.

The app specializes in beauty tutorials and product reviews, offering a mix of video and livestreaming capabilities. While it's gaining traction, there's an elephant in the room: as another Chinese-owned app, it could potentially face similar scrutiny as TikTok if it gains significant U.S. market share.

Download Rednote: Android| iOS

Triller

(Image credit: Triller)

Originally built as a TikTok competitor, Triller is going all-in on attracting displaced TikTok users. They've launched SaveMyTikToks.com to help creators migrate their content, and the recent hiring of ex-TikTok exec Sean Kim as CEO (who helped develop TikTok's famous "For You" feed) signals serious ambitions.

While its user base is smaller than TikTok's, Triller's focus on music and dance content could make it the perfect new home for creators in these niches. The platform seems particularly well-positioned to capitalize on any TikTok exodus.

Download Triller: Android| iOS

Lemon8

(Image credit: Lemon8)

Branded as a "lifestyle community", TikTok's sister app is making moves to catch displaced users, recently enabling TikTok account integration for seamless transition. The platform feels like a hybrid of Instagram and Pinterest, letting you create stylish slideshows and photo collections through familiar "Following" and "For You" feeds.

With creative tools, filters, and effects similar to TikTok's, it could be a natural transition — but there is, of course, a slight catch: as another ByteDance product, it might get caught in the same regulatory crosshairs as TikTok.

Download Lemon8: Android| iOS

Likee

(Image credit: Likee)

With hundreds of millions users worldwide, Likee has evolved into a comprehensive short-form video platform that punches above its weight. The platform's filters rival Snapchat's, while its extensive editing suite includes everything from beauty filters to background changers.

Monetization comes through SuperLikes and live streaming, where creators can receive gifts from viewers, similiarly to TikTok. While the user base isn't quite at TikTok's level, Likee's focus on creative tools and live interaction sets it apart.

Download Likee: Android | iOS

Fanbase

(Image credit: Fanbase)

Imagine having TikTok, Instagram, Patreon, and Clubhouse all rolled into one platform — that's what fanbase is aiming for. At its core, the app's "Flickz" feature delivers the short videos you're used to, but it's the platform's broader mission that makes it interesting.

Built with a focus on giving Black creators the recognition they deserve, Fanbase takes a refreshingly different approach to content promotion. The subscription model means no ads cluttering your feed, and creators get a fair shot at reaching their audience without worrying aboutlgorithm changes or shadowbanning.

Download Fanbase: Android | iOS

Other options

As the social media landscape continues to evolve, these alternatives may become increasingly important for creators and viewers alike. And while the platforms above are the most established alternatives to TikTok, several other apps offer unique approaches to short-form video.

For younger users, Zigazoo provides a safer, moderated environment. Meanwhile, newcomer Favorited is gamifying livestreaming with a creator-friendly 70/30 revenue split, already attracting 750,000 users.

Clapper offers a more unfiltered experience with three-minute videos and audio rooms for up to 2,000 listeners, though it trades polish for authenticity. Whether you're looking for advanced editing features, stronger community focus, or just a different take on short-form video, there's a platform that matches your needs.

