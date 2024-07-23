WhatsApp looking to add AirDrop-esque feature to iPhones — what we know

WhatsApp has been working on an AirDrop-like feature, called Nearby Share, since at least January, and it was meant to come to Android devices first. As of this writing, that feature has not yet been released to the public.

It sounds like the messaging app is looking to bring the feature to iPhones as well, as reported by 9to5Mac. The feature was found by WABetaInfo in the lastest beta version for iOS.

Like AirDrop, the feature is meant to allow WhatsApp users to share photos, video and documents with nearby people wirelessly, and not necessarily with an Internet connection.

Apparently, the Android version of the feature is able to detect nearby devices, but the iOS version will require you to scan a QR code to share files.

iOS already has AirDrop, why would you want a similar feature via WhatsApp? Apparently, Nearby Share will allow people to share between iOS and Android, something that is not currently available without some annoying workarounds.

Despite being found in the code, WhatsApp has not officially announced the tool and there are no clear plans for when it might actually come out. Currently, it appears the tool is only in an internal testing phase.

This year has featured a number of upgrades to WhatsApp, including a surprise redesign that made the Android version look more like the iOS iteration.

The app was added the ability to send photos and videos in HD quality by default, something that wasn't available previously. In May, the app added a new navigation bar for Android users that enables more straightforward navigation. They also updated the Communities feature enabling groups to plan events within the app and them to calendars.

And of course, Meta has been integrating AI into all of its products including WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is available for free in the Play Store and the App Store. And if WhatsApp isn't for you, check out our list of best WhatsApp alternatives.

