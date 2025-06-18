Recommended reading

Trump just gave TikTok an extension on ban — here's what we know

The third delay since the ban was supposed to start

Trump vs TikTok
Apparently, there is a calendar alert in the White House letting President Trump know when to delay enforcing the U.S. TikTok ban.

Reportedly, Trump will sign a new executive order pushing the ban back by 90 days, more than the previous two 75-day delays from January and April, and the third time the president has delayed enforcement.

The current delay is set to expire this Thursday (June 19).

White Press secretary Karoline Levitt gave a statement to CNN revealing that the extension should be signed in the next few days.

"President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark," Levitt said in her statement. "This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure."

A person holding a phone with the TikTok logo crossed out displayed on the screen, with a blurry image of the tiktok homepage in the background

In May, Trump indicated during an interview with Meet the Press that he would delay the TikTok ban again, adding that he has a "warm spot" for the social media platform. At the time he claimed that a deal was in the works to keep TikTok available.

Prior to the ban going into effect and since, Trump has repeatedly sought some American-based company or consortium to purchase the U.S. assets of TikTok. Mutliple offers have allegedly been put forward from Amazon to software giant Oracle and even the YouTuber MrBeast and Elon Musk.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company behind TikTok, has equally time and again asserted that it is not interested in selling.

Additionally, any deal needs to be approved by the Chinese government, which reportedly pulled out of a potential deal in April due to Trump's imposed tariffs against Chinese goods that had reached 145% taxation at its highest.

How did we get here?

TikTok app logo on a phone display

A lot has happened since the TikTok ban discussion kicked off in 2020 during Trump's first administration; here's a full timeline. The ban was cemented in place when President Joe Biden signed it into law in April of 2024.

Since the law was signed, Trump changed his tune saying how much he liked the app and that he would seek to stop the ban. The bill signed by Biden was upheld by the Supreme Court this past January. From there Trump has been delaying the ban and allegedly attempting to strike a deal with ByteDance and China to see the app sold.

Assuming nothing changes between now and September, which at this point it likely won't, we'll find out if Trump delays enforcement once again around the same time the iPhone 17 series launches.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He's been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.

