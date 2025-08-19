<a id="elk-35aea2d1-bef2-4a20-ab47-9c3a34bfa964"></a><h2 id="several-features-unavailable-2">Several features unavailable</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0a58c972-a792-4217-b27a-6d9596095f2c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="UvjESkBGiUNRxmRyxHxA56" name="instagram-app.jpg" alt="Instagram" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/UvjESkBGiUNRxmRyxHxA56.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="8c11261d-23c0-440a-a49b-73ac434d1bd0">My colleague Kate Kozuch first noticed that the ability to post was on Instagram was hampered.</p><p>Comments on other social sites and Down Detector indicated that DMs and chats weren't working as well.</p>