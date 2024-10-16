Google gives Google Shopping an AI makeover — here's what's new

Google is bringing AI to their Google Shopping feature in Search. The biggest new feature is a personalized feed. The new feature, announced by Google in a blog post, will appear on shopping.google.com.

Google says it is combining its shopping tool with Google Gemini AI models.

With the new shopping page, you'll see a carousel of products you've searched for in Google Shopping. Scroll down the feed, and eventually, Google will start putting recommended products and related videos. Google says they are pulling from your search history and watching YouTube videos to create the recommendations feed.

To help curate the feed, Google offers thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons on every item. You can tap the down button to prevent similar items from showing up in the feed. It's similar to other algorithmic "For You" feeds on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

"Shopping is personal — that’s why the new Google Shopping home page has a personalized feed to inspire you with shoppable products and videos based on your preferences," writes Sean Scott, VP and GM of Consumer Shopping for Google.

(Image credit: Google)

Additionally, Google offers a personalized deals tab to showcase products tailored to your algorithm's interests.

Since everything AI is obsessed with summaries, Google adds AI-generated summaries with tips. You'll see products under a "top recommendations" head with an AI blurb explaining why you should consider each product. The pulls will be sourced from reviews and articles based on the products.

In their example, Scott searches for a winter jacket with the feed providing recommendations based on the climate of the Pacific Northwest. From there, you can filter by size, color or availability near you.

If you scroll to the bottom of the feed, you'll see the usual catalog of results that was previously shown on Google Shopping.

As with many Google updates, the overhauled AI shopping is rolling out on mobile and desktop "over the coming weeks, starting today."

