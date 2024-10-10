Microsoft Outlook down — live updates on major outage
Can’t access your emails in Outlook? You’re not alone
If you logged on to check your email this morning, you might have been unable to do so due to a developing outage at Microsoft.
Microsoft Outlook users worldwide are reporting that they’ve experienced difficulties checking their email from the desktop app. Apparently, a bug is leading to the desktop app to crash but is also causing high system resource usage while preventing some users from logging into their accounts.
According to DownDetector and posts on social media, both Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365 are currently experiencing issues. We’ll be following this situation closely so stay tuned to our live report for all the latest updates on this outage and when it may potentially be resolved.
First your email, now your team
Since this issue spans affects multiple Microsoft services, some users are now reporting that they are unable to access Microsoft Teams. In a post on X, the Microsoft 365 Status team explained that: "We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718."
Not just Outlook
Microsoft Outlook's desktop app is what alerted everyone to the outage in the first place. However, some of the software giant's other services are now experiencing issues too. These include Microsoft 365 and the Microsoft Store.
If you thought last week's Verizon outage was over, think again. Verizon, Spectrum, T-Mobile and Frontier are all experiencing their own issues at the moment which we'll be looking into as well. Follow our Verizon outage live blog for more.
A growing outage
Microsoft Outlook users in Europe were the first to report issues early this morning. However, as the day has gone on, users worldwide began experiencing the same login problems, app crashes and freezes.
Based on DownDetector's outage map, it seems that in the U.S., the East Coast and Midwest are currently the most affected by this issue. Still waiting on Microsoft for an update on a potential fix.
Memory management issue
The Microsoft Outlook team has put up a new post on X in which it explains that "a potential memory management issue" could be the likely culprit behind this outage. They say they're working with organizations to replicate the issue to develop a fix. Hopefully they come up with a mitigation for this issue soon.
Outlook users are upset
Complaints have been fairly steady on DownDetector with one user saying that “we are experiencing the crashing/freezing issues in both OWA and Desktop application. Microsoft knew about it shortly after 5 AM EST and 7 hours later still an issue. I wish Microsoft could get things in a stable and working manner and just leave it alone!!”
Switching apps won’t help
The initial Outlook issues were first experienced in Microsoft's New Outlook desktop app which replaces the previous web app. It’s likely the one you’re using for if you’re running Windows 11 version 23H2 or higher as it now comes pre-installed on new PCs.
In a post on X, Microsoft confirmed that it is currently analyzing data from customers that experienced crashes and high memory usage with the New Outlook desktop app. However, as BleepingComputer points out, some users are also experiencing similar issues with the older Outlook on the web (OWA) app where it freezes and doesn’t load.