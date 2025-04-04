A major Google Magic Editor bug just got fixed — what you need to know

Google has fixed the bug that blocked users from saving images from Magic Editor to Google Photos for the last couple of months.

Google Photos is easily one of the best photo storage options on the market. However, many users were experiencing a bug that removed the option to save a copy of an image modified in the AI-powered Magic Editor. As such, affected users couldn't preserve any changes made to the image. Thankfully, it seems that Google has finally released a fix for the problem.

According to a statement made by Google, (via Android Police) in its support forums, there is now a solution for the issue. The statement reads, “We appreciate your feedback regarding issues with editing and saving in Magic Editor. We've rolled out a fix, and you should now be able to save your edits seamlessly. We're committed to making Magic Editor the best it can be and your contributions are a vital part of that process.”

As such, it should now be possible for all users to save AI-edited images again. Which also means that now is a great time to try out the feature if you haven’t. You don’t need to initially sign up for any subscriptions, as Google allows you to use Magic Editor ten times for free.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

However, to have access to unlimited use of the feature, you will need to sign up for Google One’s $10 a month subscription model for Google One, which also offers 2TB of storage for Google Drive, Photos and Gmail. Alternatively, you can sign up for the AI premium package for $19, which allows access to Gemini Advanced.

While it is more pricey, access to Gemini Advanced can be a major improvement for the right user. We recently detailed 7 ways which we use it, and why it is worth the extra cash. For instance, it offers access to the more powerful Gemini 2.0, as well as seamless integration with Google Workspace. Not only that, you also gain priority access to new features with the subscription.

Overall, this change won’t affect everyone, but for those users who want to create astounding images with some of the best camera phones, it will be a welcome one. So let us know if you’ve been using the feature, and how you found the overall experience.

