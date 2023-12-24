WhatsApp is a fantastic way to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. Part of what makes it such a great app is that large group chats are supported, so you can speak to entire friendship groups at the same time.

If you're anything like us, you'll be part of numerous WhatsApp groups. But have you ever left one by accident?

If you've found yourself accidentally leaving a group chat or were removed but want back in, don't worry! Rejoining a group chat is easy, and this guide will show you how to do it.

How to Rejoin a Group Chat on WhatsApp

These screenshots were taken on a Google Pixel 8 running Android 14, but the basic principles of rejoining a WhatsApp group are the same, whatever device you're using.

1. Go to Group Info page (Image: © Future) The only way to rejoin a WhatsApp group is to be re-added by a Group Admin. If you know who the Group Admins are for the group you want to rejoin, you can message them directly. If you want to check which members have Group Admin permissions, you can do this on the Group info page. If you were the only Group Admin in the group before you left, then WhatsApp will have randomly assigned Group Admin status to one of the other members. You'll still be able to see the group chat in WhatsApp. You won't see any messages posted after you left the group, and you won't be able to post anything, but you do still have access to Group info. Click on the three dots at the top right of the screen and select Group info. Here, you'll see the group members and who has admin rights.

2. Message the Group Admin (Image: © Future) You can message the Group Admin directly from the Group info page by tapping their name and selecting the message option. Now, you can just drop them a quick note explaining that you want to rejoin the group.

3. Receive invitation (Image: © Future) Assuming they want to let you back in, the Group Admin will probably simply add you to the group again. Alternatively, they may send you an invitation, which you'll receive as a WhatsApp message from them.

4. Join group (Image: © Future) If you receive an invitation, select Join Group. If the Group Admin has already added you back in the group, you can skip this step.

5. Check you're back in! (Image: © Future) Now, you need to go back to the group and see if you're a member again. There will be an admin message in the conversation saying that you've joined the group. You'll also see any new updates and will be able to post messages again.

Rejoining a WhatsApp group really is as simple as just asking the Group Admin to add you back in again.

However, you should note that if you've left a group twice, then a 24-hour waiting period is imposed before anyone can issue an invitation for you to rejoin. Every time you leave a group, the waiting time for the group admin to re-add you increases. The maximum waiting period is 81 days.

If this is your first time, though, then your readmission will be immediate, and you can get back to chatting with the group in no time.

If you want to discover more features of WhatsApp, then check out our guides to sharing your live location, sending view once voice messages, and protecting your privacy by blocking other WhatsApp users.