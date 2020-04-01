Best Zoom alternatives for video conferencing

Everyone has been using Zoom lately, but you may be searching for Zoom alternatives due to privacy concerns.

Millions of people are using Zoom, one of the best video chat apps and teleconferencing software solutions, while they're staying at home for work meetings or personal calls with friends and family. But lately, the company has come under fire because of Zoom-bombing by trolls. Also, Zoom may be leaking your email address and Zoom is reportedly attracting malware attacks.

If these reports are making you wary, there are alternatives to Zoom out there for video conferencing. Here are our top choices.

Google Hangouts Meet (paid)

(Image credit: Google)

Google Hangouts is the most well-known and widely used Zoom alternative. The paid version of G-Suite includes Hangouts Meet, which allows you to have video calls with up to 250 participants, hold presentations and record meetings and save them to Drive. You can also easily send a meeting link to participants outside of your company.

The free version of Google Hangouts can connect up to 150 users, but doesn't have presentation features nor the ability to record calls. Also, users must have a personal Google account to join the video conference. Read our more detailed breakdown of Zoom vs. Google Hangouts.

G-Suite pricing starts at $6 per user per month.

Discord (free)

(Image credit: Discord)

If you want a free Zoom alternative, look into Discord. The communication app is popular with gamers, but can be used by anyone looking for encrypted chat, messaging and video calls. Users set up a dedicated "server," which can be organized into rooms (similar to Slack) that host video and text-based chats.

Discord recently raised the limit for Go Live video calls from 10 users to 50. And the app is available on most web browsers, as well as Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android.

Download Discord for free.

Zoho Meeting (paid)

(Image credit: Zoho)

The open-source video conferencing service allows you to host end-to-end encrypted video meetings and calls for up to 100 people. Participants don't need to sign up for a login; they can access the meetings through a link or a dial-in via web browsers, desktop clients or mobile apps. Zoho has even provided a handy chart comparing its product to Zoom.

Zoho Meeting offers an array of meeting tools, like screen sharing, the ability to record calls and moderation (you can mute participants, for example). And you can easily pull in documents, spreadsheets and presentations since the service is integrated with Zoho's Office suite. But note that there's a different pricing plan for webinars, which may make it too costly.

Zoho Meeting pricing starts at $8 per month.

GoTo Meeting (paid)

(Image credit: GoToMeeting)

One of the first video conferencing services out there, GoToMeeting is a feature-packed Zoom alternative. The entry-level plan allows for 150 participants, while the enterprise plan can include up to 3,000.

GoToMeeting offers all the standard tools, like the ability to record meetings and share your screen. You can also have multiple meeting facilitators. And the service is accessible on web browsers, Mac, PC, Linux, iOS and Android.

GoToMeeting pricing starts at $12 per month.

Skype (free)

(Image credit: Skype)

The popular video chat software Skype is well-known and widely used, so you and your meeting participants may already be familiar with it. Meetings can hold up to 50 users, though participants will need a Microsoft account to log in.

There is a text chat window, but otherwise, Skype doesn't have the meeting organization tools that the other Zoom alternatives have. But it's free and can be used on the web, Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

Download Skype for free.

Microsoft Teams (paid)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft turned its Skype for Business tool into Teams, which allows you to host video meetings for up to 250 people. Unlike Skype, Teams does offer standard video conferencing tools, like screen sharing and the ability to record meetings.

The Microsoft Teams is included with two different Office 365 plans, which also provide Office apps, 1 TB of OneDrive storage and more. Microsoft is making some changes to its offerings, so get more details about the company is launching Microsoft Teams for consumers later this year.

Microsoft Teams pricing starts at $5 per user per month.