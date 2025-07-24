<h2 id="over-10-000-reported-outages-2">Over 10,000 reported outages</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:757px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:42.01%;"><img id="UCsiabA64j4UKwjvnk75Ro" name="Yahoo mail down" alt="Down Detector report of Yahoo mail outage." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/UCsiabA64j4UKwjvnk75Ro.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="757" height="318" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down Detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p>Reports of Yahoo Mail outages first began at around 10:00 a.m, Thursday morning, which saw a dramatic increase within the first hour. So far, there have been more than 10,000 reports about the outage from users.</p>