X is down for thousands — live updates on outage

If you've been struggling to get onto X (formerly Twitter) this morning, then you're not alone. The social network has seen a spike in reports of problems, and some of them are even affecting the staff here at Tom's Guide. But, at the time of writing, it seems the issue isn't affecting everyone.

According to Down Detector the issues started occurring just before 10 a.m. Eastern time, and so far it's unclear what has actually caused this problem.

We'll be covering the outage live, so be sure to keep checking back for updates on the status of X and what exactly is going on at the alphabet-themed social network.