X is down for thousands — live updates on outage
The social network formerly known as Twitter seems to be having problems
If you've been struggling to get onto X (formerly Twitter) this morning, then you're not alone. The social network has seen a spike in reports of problems, and some of them are even affecting the staff here at Tom's Guide. But, at the time of writing, it seems the issue isn't affecting everyone.
According to Down Detector the issues started occurring just before 10 a.m. Eastern time, and so far it's unclear what has actually caused this problem.
We'll be covering the outage live, so be sure to keep checking back for updates on the status of X and what exactly is going on at the alphabet-themed social network.
Reports are already dropping quite fast
Curiously the number of reports on Down Detector is dropping pretty rapidly. At the time of writing the number of reported issues has dropped to triple figures, and a large number of the Tom's Guide staff seem to be able to access X without issue.
But considering the huge spike in problems within the past hour, we'll be keeping a close eye on both X and Down Detector just in case things take a turn for the worse.
It's not just the US
Over in the U.K., X seems to be having some similar problems. A huge spike in issues were reported at 2.52 p.m. local time, with the coverage map focussing on most of the big cities. Most notably London, but also major population hubs like Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.
Like the U.S., it seems that people seem to be having issues with both the app and the website.
Which areas reported the most issues?
According to Down Detector's outage map, the problems seem to be mainly located in the major cities along the eastern time zone — which is no huge surprise.
The big cities are where all the people are, and it's still early enough that a good percentage of the west coast may still be asleep. Or, at the very least, too busy getting ready to doomscroll on X.
How widespread is this problem?
Outages are no small thing, especially when they spike into the tens of thousands in a matter of minutes. But it's still unclear just how widespread the X outage actually is right now. A number of us here at Tom's Guide are able to access the social network without issues, but others have reported problems.
I did notice that the site was loading rather slowly at first, but otherwise seems to be working without issue. I was even able to log out and back in again without any actual problems.
What's happened so far?
Problems at Twitter seem to have started about 25 minutes ago, with Down Detector recording a spike of user reports at 9.52 a.m. Eastern Time (6.52 PT / 2.52 p.m. BST). reports indicate the majority of problems are coming from both the X app and its website, though a handful are reporting issues with the server connection.
Right now it's unclear what has caused this problem, but with over 11,000 reported issues at the time of writing this is probably something fairly big.