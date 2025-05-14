Dropbox is down — live updates on outage

Refresh

Green across the board And it looks like the outage is over. The status page is officially green across the board and now read as fully operational.

Reports down, fix in progress (Image credit: Dropbox) While the fix has been in progress for the last 30 minutes or so, the Dropbox status page is still showing some issues. However, Down Detector has largely gone back to zero with only 100 reports as of this writing. And we are seeing people chiming in on the Dropbox forums and to the support page saying that they're able to access the cloud service.

A fix has been implemented (Image credit: Dropbox) Dropbox says that a the issue may be resolved soon. The status page now reads: Monitoring - A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results. Perhaps it's already working since reports have started dropping on Down Detector. It currently sits at around 1200 reports.

(Image credit: Dropbox) Dropbox says it is continuing its investigation of the issue. The status page has been updated and now several components are reading as having "degraded performance." These include the website, desktop application, Paper and the Dash. I've seen some user reports claim that the API and smartphone app are also struggling but those are still listed as operational on the Status page.

Outage appears global (Image credit: Shutterstock) Over on X, the Dropbox Support account has been getting tweets from people reporting that the service is down for them. We've seen people reporting in from California, the Phillipines, South Africa and Spain. The Support account is responding and asaying that they are "aware and actively investigating the issue." They add that if you are still having issues after the problem is resolved to reach out to the support team.

Dropbox "unavailable for some" (Image credit: dropbox.com) The status page just updated on Dropbox. It now has a head line that reads, "Dropbox may be unavailable for some users." The company says that it is investigating the issue. It's not clear what section of the site is being affected by the outage. But it looks like people aren't able to get into their files or even get them to load. Currently, Down Detector has over 2400 reports.

Dropbox community tab (Image credit: Dropbox) Dropbox users are posting on the Dropbox Community page saying that things are going wrong. One commenter said they're getting this error message: "Something went wrong. Don`t worry, your files are still safe and the Dropbox team has been notified. Check out our Status Page to see if there is a known incident, our Help center and forums for help, or head back to home." Others have complained about an inability to access files or not being able to upload them.