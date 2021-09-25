Washington vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Washington vs Bills live stream features a Buffalo team that looks like they have recaptured their swagger from a year ago and a Washington squad that hopes this NFL live stream grows their confidence in their new starting quarterback.

Washington vs Bills channel, start time The Washington vs Bills live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bills had a great 2020 season. They achieved that success with a stringent defense and a potent offense. Week one of this season showed no carry over from last year as they fell to the Steelers 23-16, but last week against the Dolphins, it was like old times.

Buffalo enters this matchup with Washington after a 35-0 blowout of the Dolphins in Miami. Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns in the win while second-year running back Zach Moss ran for two touchdowns. As the Bills offense looked back on track, so did their defense coming up with six sacks including two by rookie first-round pick Greg Rousseau.

The Washington Football Team is also coming off a win. Taylor Heinicke is now Washington’s starter after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury that landed him on IR. Heinicke led his team to their first win of the season last Thursday night as they beat the Giants 30-29. The 28-year-old quarterback who was set to be an XFL arm two years ago, threw for 336 yards against the G-men on 34-of-46 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Heinicke also completed 7-of-his-9 passes in Washington’s game winning field goal drive.

Washington’s first win did have some luck attached to it. Kicker Dustin Hopkins’ missed his first attempt at the game winning field goal from 48 yards out, but there was a flag on the play. The Giants’ Dexter Lawrence was ruled offsides giving Hopkins another crack at the win, this time from 43 yards out. Hopkins nailed that one, sealing the win.

The Bills are a 8.5-point favorite against Washington. The over/under is 45.5.

How to watch Washington vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Washington vs Bills live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Washington vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, Washington vs Bills is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Washington vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Washington vs Bills.

Washington vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Washington vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Washington vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Washington vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.