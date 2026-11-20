As you can intuit from the headline, we've got good news and bad news regarding Valve's Steam Machine.

First, the good news: Valve announced that it's worked through all of the waitlist orders for the 512GB model of the Steam Machine, and you can now purchase one for as long as supplies last. The gaming giant also finished sending out invites to the remaining reservation holders for the 2TB variant.

This is related to the bad news, but it might take a while for Valve to fulfill 2 TB requests. There are more people on that list than there are consoles available.

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Valve Steam Machine: $1,049 at store.steampowered.com Yes, the Steam Machine is still expensive at $1,049, but it is finally available outside of a wishlist. Despite the price and somewhat underpowered specs, it is well-designed hardware and brings Steam OS to your couch. It's awesome for indie titles, older games and emulation.

The announcement post revealed that the company is still fighting supply constraints for hardware components, an ongoing consequence of RAMageddon.

"Even when we are able to build more, it will be at smaller quantities than we planned," the post reads. The company is also closing new signups for the waitlist.

Also, it's not clear how many 512GB Steam Machines are available for purchase. Instead of creating another waitlist, Valve says it will mark the model as out of stock.

Fortunately, as we found in September, a little hack can greatly expand your storage, so the 512GB version isn't as dire as you may think.

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The bad news: A price hike is likely on the way

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The Steam Machine is already more expensive than Valve wanted to price it, but high prices for RAM and storage changed the company's plans. Right now, the 512GB version starts at $1,049, while the 2TB model starts at $1,349.

Valve once again highlighted that "memory and storage costs continue to increase at unprecedented levels" in this week's post.

"As a result we don't yet know the number we are able to make, and at what price we'll be able to offer them," the company wrote. "The 2TB model in particular will be especially constrained."

This suggests that a price hike is coming. Valve says that it will announce more information in January on both availability and pricing.

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