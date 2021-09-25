Buccaneers vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Buccaneers vs Rams live stream will be the best offer on the table for any NFL fan that loves offense. Tom Brady’s (2-0) Bucs head to L.A. to face Matthew Stafford’s (2-0) Rams for this NFL live stream .

Buccaneers vs Rams channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Rams live stream is Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arians and Brady vs McVay and Stafford. Let the offensive mind games and execution of the game plans begin. Sorry, fans of the defensive side of the game, but this one has the makings of a shootout.

Tom Brady is just being rude to “father time” at this point. Not only is the 44-year-old quarterback still playing well in the league, he’s off to one of his best starts ever, throwing nine touchdowns to just two interceptions through the first two games of the season. Last week, he threw five touchdowns against the Falcons and that was after throwing four the opening week against the Cowboys.

Brady, of course, is well supported in Tampa with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talented targets. That was true last year when they won the Super Bowl and it’s true yet again this year. Rob Gronkowski has caught four touchdowns this season, while Mike Evans caught two last week against the Falcons, while Chris Godwin has also reeled in two touchdowns. That’s why this offense has scored the most points in the NFL to this point averaging just under 40-points-per-game.

One weapon may be missing this week however as Antonio Brown was placed in COVID protocol and could miss Sunday’s game if he doesn’t turn in two negative tests 24-hours apart prior to Sunday.

While Brady and the Bucs have been lighting it up in Tampa, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have been tactical in Los Angeles. The Rams have designed and executed an offense that is averaging 30.5 ppg over the first two weeks of the season and has Stafford posting a 127 passer rating with five touchdowns and one interception.

Stafford’s top target is fifth-year wideout Cooper Cupp who has tallied three touchdown receptions and 271 yards this season good enough for the third most receiving yards in the league. Cupps’ 16 receptions also have him in a four-way tie for most catches so far this year.

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point road favorites against the Rams. The over/under is 55.5.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Rams live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Buccaneers vs Rams live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Buccaneers vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday Sept. 26.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Buccaneers vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Buccaneers vs Rams.

Buccaneers vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Buccaneers vs Rams on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Buccaneers vs Rams live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Buccaneers vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.