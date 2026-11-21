Fall is in full swing now, and the best streaming services are making it easy to spend these chilly evenings inside on the couch catching up on our watchlists. A ton of new movies got added this week, including several of this year's biggest blockbusters, and I'm here to shout out the marquee picks of the bunch so you can skip the scrolling and get to streaming.

For starters, Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster just landed on paid video-on-demand platforms, so you can finally watch this star-studded epic fantasy from the comfort of your own couch. Over on Netflix, you'll find one of this year's biggest horror movies that's getting Oscar buzz. Prime Video just got the perfect football season watch, and Paramount+ has all the "bah humbug!" you could ask for with Bill Murray's iconic Christmas movie performance.

So without further ado, let's dive into all the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

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'The Odyssey' (PVOD)

The Odyssey | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Once you've seen one Christopher Nolan movie, you've seem 'em all, and "The Odyssey" hits all the beats you'd expect. If it were me, I'd save my $20 and wait for "The Odyssey" to come to streaming sometime early next year, but if your family is keen on watching Anne Hathaway act circles around Matt Damon and Tom Holland this holiday season, you can buy it now on the usual storefronts.

In Nolan's take on Homer’s legendary epic, Odysseus (Matt Damon) is just as tortured and lost on his perilous journey home from the Trojan War. Along the way, he and his steadfast soldiers stumble on a sheep-herding cyclops (and nobody makes any jokes), sail past wailing sirens in what's easily Damon's strongest scene in the movie, and run afoul of every beastie they can while trying to get home to his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland). The new James Bond steals the show as the slimey ringleader of Penelope's suitors who shouts about getting "these beggars out of here."

Buy "The Odyssey" on Amazon or Apple now

‘Madden’ (Prime Video)

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Football season is heating up, and Prime Video just added a biopic about one of the sport’s most beloved figures that's all but guaranteed to be a popular family movie night pick this holiday season. Nicolas Cage stars as the legendary coach and commentator John Madden, tracing his rise from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis (Christian Bale) to becoming the voice of football for millions of fans — and the namesake of the wildly popular Madden NFL video game series.

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Directed by David O. Russell ("American Hustle"), it’s a star-studded look at the man who transformed how generations of fans enjoy football, though whether it's worth your precious streaming is debatable. It's sitting at a rancid 15% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, though audiences were warmer to it (54% on the Popcornmeter). I think the negative reviews are a bit harsh, though it takes a while for "Madden" to find its stride.

Watch "Madden" on Prime Video now

'Obsession' (Netflix)

Obsession | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Obsession," the supernatural horror hit starring breakout Inde Navarrette that doubles as a litmus test for crappy men based on who they think is the villain, is finally on Netflix. It racked up over $524 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie Focus Features has ever released. "Obsession" deserves all that buzz too. It's a simple premise executed so well that it left me shaking in the theater. And I watch a lot of horror movies.

Navarrette puts on an iconic performance as Nikki, a young woman who suddenly finds herself more than a little obsessed with her friend, Bear (Michael Johnston), after he makes a wish on a charm called a "One Wish Willow." He doesn't expect the thing to actually work, and when it does (and in horrifying fashion), her unhinged behavior sends him scrambling to find a way to break the spell. I can't sing Navarrette praises enough — Nikki is terrifyingly unhinged, and her mood swings and outbursts might have come off as more cartoonish than chilling with a less-skilled actor. I'm excited to see how she tackles Rogue in the "X-Men" reboot.

Watch "Obsession" on Netflix now

'Insidious: Out of the Further' (Netflix)

INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER - Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

The only "Insidious" movies I revisit regularly are the first two (which you can also find on Netflix!), but since it's a series my mom and I loved watching together, you can bet I'll be sat in the theater for every new installment. Since the last couple have been real stinkers, I didn't expect to have as much fun watching "Insidious: Out of the Further" as I did. Directed by Jacob Chase ("Come Play"), the latest chapter ditches the ghost-hunting Lambert family for Gemma (Amelia Eve), a mother raising her daughter in her childhood home. The same home where a young Gemma watched her mother kill herself while supernatural forces wreaked havoc.

After a chilling premonition, she learns she can enter the Further, the shadowy realm of lost souls that fan-favorite parapsychologist Elise (Lin Shaye) explained to us in the first movie. Drawn to Gemma's light, demons start turning our world into their own personal playground. Campy, creepy and blessedly light on jump scares, "Out of the Further" is a pleasant enough horror chiller that should please fans of the franchise. I know that dental cleaning sequence will haunt my nightmares for years to come.

Watch "Insidious: Out of the Further" on Netflix now

'Scrooged' (Paramount+)

SCROOGED | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Instead of seeing "Ebenezer" in theaters this weekend, your time would be better spent revisiting this Bill Murray classic on Paramount+, if you ask me. This is your father's Christmas Carol, and after the Muppets version, it's probably my favorite rendition too, reimagining the classic Dickens plot as a modern fable that still hits just as hard today. Murray plays the curmudgeonly old man at the center of it all, Frank Cross, a cynical TV executive so consumed by chasing ratings that he doesn't think twice about firing an employee days before Christmas.

He's compelled to reconsider that decision when, on Christmas Eve, as he preps a live broadcast of “A Christmas Carol,” the ghost of his old mentor pays him a visit. You know the drill: Frank gets dragged through his past, present and future as one spirit after another tries to convince him to change his mean ol' ways. If the usual holiday cheer in these kinds of movies makes your teeth rot, the writing's smart-aleck bite and Murray's sneering meanness make "Scrooged" a nice palette cleanser.

Watch "Scrooged" on Paramount+ now

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