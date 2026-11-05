There's a simple way to watch Jaguars vs Ravens for *FREE* — stream NFL week 9

With both franchises still in the hunt for a playoffs spot, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens face off at the M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9's TNF game in the 2026 NFL season.

Here's how you can watch Jaguars vs Ravens live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Jaguars vs Ravens live streams: TV schedule, dates Jaguars vs Ravens live streams take place on Thursday, November 5.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. GMT (Fri.) / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Fri.)

• FREE STREAMS — Twitch (U.S.) / 7plus (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish with 85% off

After their strong start to the season, Jesse Minter's Ravens have slumped to a 4-4 record with three losses on the bounce. But the bad news isn't confined to the gridiron — their two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has been plagued by injuries, and won't be available to call the shots for the Ravens' offence on Thursday. With backup Tyler Hunter another casualty of last Sunday's visit to Buffalo, there are big decisions to be made as to who will step up into Baltimore's QB slot.

It will inevitably leave the Jaguars licking their lips and sharpening their claws, especially after a thumping 42-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend that leaves them 5-2. They have injury concerns of their own, with defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton confirmed crocked for the rest of the campaign. But, as they continue to surge towards a second straight AFC South title and that ever-elusive Super Bowl spot, QB Trevor Lawrence is seriously impressing. Can he finally take the Jags all the way to the big show in February?

It's been three years since these teams last met, with the Ravens coming out on top at The Bank — they'll sure miss Jackson's 171 influence from that win. Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Jaguars vs Ravens from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Jaguars vs Ravens live streams for FREE

With a very few exceptions, all 2026 TNF games will be streamed for free on the Twitch platform online in the U.S. That includes Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens. Americans also have the option to watch with a free 30-day trial to Prime Video.

In Australia, it will go out on the free-to-air Channel 7 TV channel, with live streaming available via 7plus.

And newcomers to the NFL Game Pass in the U.K. can take advantage of its 7-day free trial.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL Week 6 game like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to to unblock that free TNF coverage. Details below...

Watch Jaguars vs Ravens from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Jaguars vs Ravens game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7plus or another streaming service and watch Jaguars vs Ravens for free.

How to watch Jaguars vs Ravens live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.S. get free TNF streams again this season. All you need to do is sign up for a free Twitch account and you'll be able to watch Jaguars vs Ravens for free online.

Jaguars vs Ravens is also available to watch on Prime Video, which is home to TNF from Weeks 2 to 17 (excluding Thanksgiving), plus the NFL Black Friday game and a Wildcard Round game.

Prime Video costs $14.99/month or $139/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

Away on vacation or business? You need a VPN to watch your regular NFL 2026 streams. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Jaguars vs Ravens live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., Jaguars vs Ravens and every other out-of-market NFL game, plus RedZone, is available to watch on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year, or £70 if you pay upfront. That's after you've taken advantage of the 7-day free Game Pass trial.

The TNF fixture is also being shown on the Sky Sports NFL and Main Event channels. Sports packages start from £22/month if you're an existing Sky customer, or check out Sky's TV deals and packages. if you're new to the provider

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, consider a Now Sports Membership instead. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or from £26.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K. you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Jaguars vs Ravens live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Jaguars vs Ravens along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

The TNF encounter is also being shown on TSN, CTV and RDS. Online TSN subscriptions start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch Jaguars vs Ravens with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Jaguars vs Ravens live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Jaguars vs Ravens is free-to-air in Australia on Channel 7 on Friday afternoon, with live streaming available via 7plus.

This TNF game is also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, which means there are also options to stream it through Kayo Sports and Disney Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the Jaguars vs Ravens head-to-head record? The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens have met 24 times previously. The Jags have the edge, having won 13 to Baltimore's 11.

Where is Jaguars vs Ravens taking place? The Jaguars vs Ravens game is being held at the 70,745-capacity M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

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