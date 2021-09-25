Saints vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Saints vs Patriots live stream will have New England hoping for an encore performance from their young quarterback, while Jameis Winston will use this NFL live stream to try and find a middle ground between his first start and second start with New Orleans.

Saints vs Patriots channel, start time The Saints vs Patriots live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The win still counts as Mac Jones’ first in the NFL, but the star of the 1-1 Patriots' first win of the season was, without a doubt, their defense. The Pats’ D picked off rookie quarterback Zach Wilson four times in their 25-6 week two win. Two of those picks were courtesy of cornerback J.C. Jackson. During their defensive dominance, New England also sacked Wilson four times, with second-year linebacker Josh Uche recording his second and third sacks of the season.

As for their quarterback, Jones shook off three sacks to complete 22-of-his-30 passes for 186 yards. He was able to rely on his running game to maintain offensive rhythm. Damien Harris, James White and Kendrick Bourne combined for 101 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.

With a defense as aggressive and ball-hawking as the Patriots, the Saints (1-1) will be pressed to protect and get open for Jameis Winston. The 27-year-old started the season off on an extreme high throwing five touchdowns in New Orleans’ 38-3 week one stomping of the Packers. Last week, he was a totally different guy. Winston threw no touchdowns with two interceptions against the Panthers and took four sacks. His passer rating dropped 104 points between the two weeks.

The Patriots are 3-point favorites against the Saints. The over/under is 42.

How to watch Saints vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

Saints vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the US, Saints vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Saints vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Saints vs Patriots.

Saints vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Saints vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Saints vs Patriots live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Saints vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Saints vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.