Bears vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Bears vs Browns live stream will have Cleveland looking to ride on the shoulders of their run game against a Chicago team that will be relying on a highly ranked run defense and now a rookie quarterback in this NFL live stream .

Bears vs Browns channel, start time The Bears vs Browns live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Cleveland enjoyed their first playoff win since 1994 last season, due mostly to their ground attack. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt led their strong ground game and this year they are looking to do the same. The Browns (1-1) enter Sunday as the NFL’s third best running team posting 154.5 yards per game. Chubb and Hunt combined for 146 yards on the ground in last week’s 31-21 win over the Texans last week.

The Browns’ offense is also benefiting from one heck of a start to the year by Baker Mayfield. Cleveland’s quarterback is the most accurate in the NFL threw the first two weeks completing a league best 81.6% of his passes. He threw just two incompletions on 21 attempts against the Texans.

The Bears (1-1) will put their stout defense to the test against Cleveland. Chicago has only allowed 71.5 rushing yards per game, good enough for the fifth lowest total in the NFL. Threats like Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are always lurking in the box to make a play in the backfield and in their secondary, cornerback Jaylon Johnson leads the NFL with five passes defended. He’ll look to put a dent in Mayfield’s completion percentage.

As for their offense, the Beats will be led by rookie 11th overall pick, Justin Fields after Andy Dalton came up limping following a scramble in the second quarter of their win against the Texans last week. Head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Fields would make his first NFL start against the Browns.

The Browns are 7-point favorites against the Bears. The over/under is 46.5.

How to watch Bears vs Browns live stream from anywhere

Bears vs Browns live streams in the US

In the US, Bears vs Browns is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Bears vs Browns live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Bears vs Browns.

Bears vs Browns live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bears vs Browns on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Browns live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bears vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Browns live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.