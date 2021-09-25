Seahawks vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Seahawks vs Vikings live stream has two teams that both suffered heartbreaking defeats by a field goal a week ago. Russell Wilson will try to get his (1-1) Hawks past Kirk Cousins’ (0-2) Vikings in this NFL live stream .

Seahawks vs Vikings channel, start time The Seahawks vs Vikings live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Seahawks’ running back Chris Carson ran a touchdown in from seven yards out that gave Seattle a 24-9 lead just before the half last week against the Titans. Then Derrick Henry happened. The reigning rushing champion rattled off three touchdowns in the second half to force overtime. The game came down to a 36-yard field goal that Tennessee kicker Randy Bullock converted for the win. Seahawks fell, 33-30.

The only thing worse than losing a game by a field goal is of course, losing TWO games by a field goal. That’s the world the Vikings are living in right now. Minnesota lost their week one matchup against the Bengals on an Evan McPherson 33-yard field goal in overtime. Then last week after battling the Cardinals, they lost by a point after they weren’t able to recover from a Matt Prater 27-yard field goal with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Through the close games, Minnesota’s offense has done well boasting top 10 numbers in both passing and rushing yards. , but their defense needs to improve greatly as they’ve allowed the sixth most points in the league and the fifth most yards.

The Seahawks are 1.5-point road favorites against the Vikings. The over/under is 55.5.

How to watch Seahawks vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Seahawks vs Vikings live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Seahawks vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the US, Seahawks vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Sling TV and fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday Sept. 26.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Seahawks vs Vikings live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Chargers.

Seahawks vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Seahawks vs Vikings on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Seahawks vs Vikings live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.