Bengals vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Bengals vs Steelers live stream features an AFC North rivalry that could lack the same fire power as Ben Roethlisberger is nursing a pec injury. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is looking to this NFL live stream to bounce back from last week’s loss in Chicago.

Bengals vs Steelers channel, start time The Bengals vs Steelers live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

“I’m going to do everything I can [to play Sunday],” that’s what 38-year-old Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told the media Wednesday about his pec injury. He said he suffered the injury early in last week’s 26-17 loss to the Raiders, but played through it. The injury would certainly help explain his 27-for-40 passing on the day and although he was only sacked twice, he did take 10 quarterback hits in the loss. If Ben can’t go Sunday, backup Mason Rudolph would get the start.

Whoever is under center for the Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, they will likely be looking for rookie running back Najee Harris to get the ball moving. The first round pick has struggled through his first two games in the NFL averaging 3.2-yard-per-carry which doesn’t even place him in the top 40 among NFL runners. Though his receiving game has been helpful. Last week he caught 5 passes for 43 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

The Bengals (1-1) are looking to regroup after a tough loss that saw second-year quarterback Joe Burrow end three straight possessions with interceptions. The first of which was returned for a touchdown. Burrow would bounce back to throw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as they took the 20-17 loss to the Bears.

For the second straight week Burrow did hit Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown. The rookie wideout has caught seven passes over the first two weeks for 155 yards and two scores.

The Steelers are 3-point home favorites against the Bengals. The over/under is 43.5.

How to watch Bengals vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bengals vs Steelers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bengals vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the US, Bengals vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Bengals vs Steelers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Bengals vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bengals vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Steelers live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bengals vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bengals vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.