Watch Ireland take on the Springboks today as Rassie Erasmus' side look to hit back from last weekend's defeat to France in the Nations Championship.

SuperSport are broadcasting the Ireland vs Springboks fixture in South Africa, with no free stream available unfortunately for the fixture. But, Virgin Media Play in Ireland and ITVX in the U.K. will have a free stream of the game.

If you're stuck in South Africa right now and want to access those free streams then you'll need a VPN to unlock it.

Not every VPN is guaranteed to work with Virgin Media Play and ITVX, so here's our pick of the top VPN options to stream Ireland vs Springboks for free in South Africa.

How to watch Ireland vs Springboks for FREE on Virgin Media Play and ITVX

Virgin Media Play and ITVX are broadcasting Ireland vs South Africa for free in Ireland and the U.K. respectively.

Virgin Media Play requires an account and is available as an app on iOS and Android devices if you choose to access it that way.

For ITV, register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Which VPN's should I use to unblock my stream of Ireland vs Springboks?

✅ Use a VPN to unlock your free stream

❌ Not every VPN will work.

⚡️All have Black Friday deals live right now

👀 Here is our top three:

▶️ NordVPN: $2.99/month NordVPN has a Black Friday deal live right now. That will get you: 🏉 3 extra months FREE

🔥 78% off the usual price It's brilliant at unblocking streaming services as well and our VPN expert Mo ranks it as the best VPN around.

💰Surfshark: Just $2.49/month TODAY! Surfshark is one of the best cheap VPN's out there and currently has a 7-day free trial live for new customers. ✅ 7-day free trial

📺 Unlocks ITVX

💎 Proton VPN: $2.49/month Proton VPN's Black Friday deal has just gone live and it is the perfect time to take advantage so you can stream the Ireland vs Springboks game. What you get: 📺 Excellent streaming

🚀 Some of the fastest VPN speeds

✨ 30-day money-back guarantee One of the best VPN deals we've seen in 2026. Nice.

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