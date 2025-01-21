Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked live blog — last-minute leaks and all the big news

We're a little bit more than a day away from the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, and likely the day we get to see Samsung's new flagship phones and a whole new range of AI features.

The Galaxy S25 series, consisting of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, is bound to appear on stage, along with upgrades to the Galaxy AI suite of features first introduced a year ago. But it's possible we could also see a Galaxy S25 Slim model or Galaxy Z Flip FE model announced — or given a sneak preview at the very least. The same goes for a sequel to the Galaxy Ring wearable, or more information about Samsung's AR headset, also known as Project Moohan.

If you're wondering what we know already about these rumored devices or want to see where you can watch the event live for yourself, read on. And make sure you stick around on this live blog, as we'll be regularly updating you with last-minute leaks, any official news as it breaks and what we make of it in the moment.

Galaxy Unpacked starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, January 22. We'll be covering the event live here, but up until then we'll be bringing you the latest reports on Samsung's likely announcements.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Galaxy S25: The new Galaxy flagship phone is tipped to get a number of upgrades, including a mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qi2 wireless charging support, new AI features and a slightly altered design from the Galaxy S24. The phone, as well as its other versions, will possibly go on sale on February 7, with pre-orders likely opening as soon as the launch event finishes.

Galaxy S25 Plus: Just like the Galaxy S25, this larger version will apparently benefit from a new chip, better wireless charging, more AI and a new-ish look. But the existing benefits of a larger battery, bigger screen and faster wired charging still mean this will be the better choice of the two regular S25s for some people.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: The new ultimate non-foldable Samsung is getting all the goodies that the other S25 models are, but also a new ultrawide camera with a higher resolution. Combined with the S24 Ultra's current setup, this has a strong chance of becoming one of the top phones around when it goes on sale.

Galaxy S25 Slim: We're not sure if we'll actually see this model debut fully at Galaxy Unpacked, or if it'll just get teased, or even mentioned at all. But the rumor mill is insistent that a fourth Galxay S25 model, one focused on being extra thin while still featuring some Ultra-grade features, is coming at some point this year.

Galaxy Z Flip FE: Samsung's cheapest foldable could get an even cheaper version if we're lucky, and Galaxy Unpacked could be the venue for it to become official. This one could be something we only see later in the year however, like the Galaxy S25 Slim.

One UI 7: Whichever phones we see at Galaxy Unpacked, One UI 7 will be driving them. Based on Android 15, Samsung promises its new smartphone software will be even smarter, thanks to the addition of more Galaxy AI features and a new "Now Bar" for more convenient notifications.

Galaxy Ring 2: The first Samsung smart ring appeared in summer of 2024, but it's possible that the sequel will arrive ahead of schedule. And since we got a preview of the original Galaxy Ring at the January 2024 Unpacked, Samsung could have history repeat itself with the follow-up. Any new features are a mystery, but the ring could be made thinner and longer-lasting than the current model.

Galaxy AR/Project Moohan: Samsung's AR headset finally broke cover at the end of 2024 after almost two years of teasing. Built in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, the headset is hopefully launching this year, so Galaxy Unpacked would be the ideal place to talk more about its features and specs.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025

As we've noted Galaxy Unpacked starts at 1pm ET/10am PT/6pm GMT on January 22, with the actual event taking place in San Jose, CA.You can watch it on the Samsung YouTube channel or on Samsung's own website, or alternatively watch it in the embedded video below while our latest posts appear alongside it.