Galaxy Z Fold 7 may bring big S Pen changes — here’s what we know

The focus of the phone world may be on this week's Galaxy Unpacked event and the likely release of the Galaxy S25 series. But a few leaks have sprung up about the next-generation of foldable phones from Samsung. And the latest suggest a big change for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Last month, a report from Korea's ETNews claimed that the upcoming foldable would have to ditch the S Pen digitizer that allows Samsung's stylus to work its magic on the foldable screen. The move would be part of Samsung's overall goal of making a thinner foldable phone.

Summary of Samsung Foldable NewsTriple Fold• Component production to begin in Q2 this year, with a launch in Q3.• Production volume: 200,000 units.• Display size: Between 9.9 and 10 inches when unfolded.Samsung’s foldable lineup for this year will include a total of 4…January 20, 2025

Now a new leak from known sources @Jukanlosreve and The Elec seems to back up that claim. The post suggests there's a high chance that the digitizer won't be included with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If accurate then it could mean that, in the future, Samsung users will need to charge their S Pens separately from the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We got something of a glimpse of the dilemma facing Samsung last year when the phone maker released the ultra thin Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in Korea. That limited release foldable removed the digitizer display layer that power stylus support, so no S Pen came with that phone. If Samsung follows suit with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it's going to have to come up with a different input device.

The new X post doesn't only focus on S Pen support, there is also some information about Samsung's triple-fold device. Component production is planned to start in the second quarter of this year, with a launch expected in the third quarter alongside the rest of Samsung's foldable fold lineup. This would match prior reports about the triple-fold phone launching this year. Both leaks also state that the phone will have a screen size between 9.9 to 10 inches in size when unfolded.

We've heard a fair amount about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 in recent months. However, one of the most recent pieces of news is that Samsung is aiming to cut the production of their foldable models by almost 40%. This is reportedly due to how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 underperformed in sales. However, for the models that are released, leaks have indicated a display that is roughly the same as the Z Fold 6 SE.

The removal of the S Pen is a blow for Samsung fans, as it will likely mean finding a way to carry and charge the S Pen alongside the device. However, any move to take a thinner version of the Fold could help address one of its biggest issues — the phone's size.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it is unlikely that there will be any mention of the Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip series during Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, we have a full guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 so that you don't miss anything.