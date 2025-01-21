Galaxy Z Fold 7 may bring big S Pen changes — here’s what we know

Making the phone thinner could mean a new input device

Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The focus of the phone world may be on this week's Galaxy Unpacked event and the likely release of the Galaxy S25 series. But a few leaks have sprung up about the next-generation of foldable phones from Samsung. And the latest suggest a big change for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Last month, a report from Korea's ETNews claimed that the upcoming foldable would have to ditch the S Pen digitizer that allows Samsung's stylus to work its magic on the foldable screen. The move would be part of Samsung's overall goal of making a thinner foldable phone.

Now a new leak from known sources @Jukanlosreve and The Elec seems to back up that claim. The post suggests there's a high chance that the digitizer won't be included with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If accurate then it could mean that, in the future, Samsung users will need to charge their S Pens separately from the phone.

S Pen Fold Edition

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We got something of a glimpse of the dilemma facing Samsung last year when the phone maker released the ultra thin Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in Korea. That limited release foldable removed the digitizer display layer that power stylus support, so no S Pen came with that phone. If Samsung follows suit with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it's going to have to come up with a different input device.

The new X post doesn't only focus on S Pen support, there is also some information about Samsung's triple-fold device. Component production is planned to start in the second quarter of this year, with a launch expected in the third quarter alongside the rest of Samsung's foldable fold lineup. This would match prior reports about the triple-fold phone launching this year. Both leaks also state that the phone will have a screen size between 9.9 to 10 inches in size when unfolded.

We've heard a fair amount about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 in recent months. However, one of the most recent pieces of news is that Samsung is aiming to cut the production of their foldable models by almost 40%. This is reportedly due to how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 underperformed in sales. However, for the models that are released, leaks have indicated a display that is roughly the same as the Z Fold 6 SE.

The removal of the S Pen is a blow for Samsung fans, as it will likely mean finding a way to carry and charge the S Pen alongside the device. However, any move to take a thinner version of the Fold could help address one of its biggest issues — the phone's size.

While it is unlikely that there will be any mention of the Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip series during Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, we have a full guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 so that you don't miss anything.

