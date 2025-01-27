Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — everything we know so far

Give credit to Samsung for keeping a tight lid on its secrets. While rumors of a Galaxy S25 Slim had been bubbling since last year, it was widely assumed January's Galaxy Unpacked event would come and go without a reveal. Instead, Samsung showed off its upcoming super-thin phone, but with a new name — the Galaxy S25 Edge.

So we have an idea of the name and what the phone will look like, thanks to the Galaxy S25 Edge prototype on display at Unpacked. (Here's our first impressions after laying eyes on the Edge.) But we don't know much else about the device, including its specs, price and release date. Samsung has promised "a culmination of our most innovative technology packed into a form that's sleek, powerful and unlike anything you've seen before," but that's not terribly revealing.

Still, just as rumors filled us in on the Galaxy S25 ahead of that phone's launch, there are enough rumors dating back to when this device was known as the Galaxy S25 Slim to give us a broad idea of what to expect. Here's what we know about the Galaxy S25 Edge so far and when we expect to find out more about this mystery device.

We might have gotten to see the Galaxy S25 Edge at Galaxy Unpacked, but Samsung didn't provide a date for its new phone. It's probably safe to expect the device to ship this year, but exactly when has been a matter of disagreement. Samsung's current focus is on getting the Galaxy S25 lineup to retail shelves on February 7, so you'd imagine any Edge release would come long after that.

Back when the device was known as the Galaxy S25 Slim, the assumption was a release later on in 2025. One report had the phone arriving in June 2025 based on when the phone's reported model number showed up in the GSMA IMEI database. Another leaker, posting as @Jukanlosreve on X, gave an earlier date, forecasting a launch in April. However, the reasoning behind that timing wasn't listed.

One other possibility for the Galaxy S25 Edge would be at the next Unpacked event where Samsung shows off its new foldable phones. Samsung has priors in this regard, having previewed the Galaxy Ring at the January 2024 Unpacked before unveiling the smart ring at the same June 2024 event where we saw the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. If history repeats itself, expect a Galaxy S25 Edge around mid-year.

In addition to when the Galaxy S25 Edge comes out, we'll also need to find out where Samsung plans to release the phone. Some rumors have hinted that the Edge is a special edition release that may only come out in select markets, and just before Galaxy Unpacked, a report surfaced that the the U.S. market wouldn't see Samsung's thin phone. (The U.K. and Australia would, according to the sources in that report.) Considering that Samsung chose to preview the Galaxy S25 Edge at an event in the U.S., though, it seems more likely that the phone will arrive in that country.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Possible price

Galaxy S24 FE (Image credit: Future)

How much the Galaxy S25 Edge costs will come down to how Samsung positions the phone. There are two schools of thought on this.

One theory is that the Galaxy S25 Edge is really just a rebranded version of the Galaxy S FE model that Samsung has released as an extension of its flagship line. For instance, the current version — the Galaxy S24 FE — shares many features in common with the rest of the Galaxy S lineup, but dials back a few features like the telephoto lens and chipset to offer a lower price.

Sound a little like the Galaxy S25 Edge? That's what Korean publication The Elec was suggesting back in October, when it reported that the Galaxy S25 FE would be introduced as a slimmer version of the S25 models.

If that's the case, you'd expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to reflect FE pricing. The S24 FE starts at $649, a $150 discount off the Galaxy S25's price.

However, another school of thought looks at the Galaxy S25 lineup and notices a space in between the $999 Galaxy S25 Plus and $1,299 Galaxy S25 Ultra. This theory has Samsung inserting the Galaxy S25 Edge into that gap, with features on the phone to reflect that $1,000-plus price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and display

A folded Galazy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

Missing from any reports about the Galaxy S25 Slim is one crucial detail — just how thin a phone are we talking about here?

The Galaxy S24 FE that could be thought of as the Slim's predecessor is 8 mm thin, which isn't as thin as the 7.2mm Galaxy S25 that just debuted. One rumor suggests that the goal would be to approximate the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is 5.6mm thin when unfolded, but another number being floated around is 6.4mm.

The prototype on display at Galaxy Unpacked didn't feature a screen and there's no official word on how big the display will be. The only rumor that's emerged thus far is that it would match the Galaxy S24 FE's 6.7-inch panel.

Prior to the phone appearing at Unpacked, some Galaxy S25 Edge renders appear emerged, showing a phone that looked an awful lot like Samsung's recent Galaxy S releases. Those renders show the phone measuring 159 x 76 x 6.4 mm (6.26 x 3 x 0.25 inches). Of course, the renders also depict the phone with three rear lenses as opposed to the two that show up on Samsung's own prototype.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Cameras

Galaxy S25 render (Image credit: Future)

Based on the dual rear camera setup on Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge model, it seems like the thinner dimensions on this phone will limit the number of cameras Samsung can include. The iPhone 17 Air, a potential rival that Apple is said to be working on, faces a similar limitation, with Apple reported using a single rear camera to solve its space dilemma.

One camera rumor surrounding the S25 Edge suggests Samsung wants to go big in one regard — the new phone will purportedly feature a 200MP main lens, matching the camera spec of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that shipped only in Korea has a 200MP main camera.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduced another upgrade to its camera hardware, adding a 50MP ultrawide lens that replaced the 12MP sensor found on earlier Ultra models. It's unclear if the Galaxy S25 Edge would follow suit or simply adopt the 200MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specs

(Image credit: Future)

We're still waiting for rumors on other key specs surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge, with the biggest question centering around on which chip the thin phone would use. If it follows other S25 devices, the Edge would offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon as that's what Samsung is using for every new flagship model.

Given how thin the Galaxy S25 Edge figures to be, though, the very fast Snapdragon 8 Elite may not be practical for this particular model. Given the high performance turned in by Qualcomm's system on chip, you'd imagine the chip generating a lot of heat, and there won't be much room inside the Galaxy S25 Edge for a cooling chamber to keep the phone from overheating.

In fact, the leaker predicting an April release for the Galaxy S25 Slim forecasts that phone will use an Exynos 2400 chipset, the same system-on-chip that powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models released outside North America this year.

Upgraded RAM may be on the cards as well, thanks to Samsung facing issues with the lower-spec memory it was planning to use. The capacity and underlying tech may not change, but the smaller process will hopefully mean cooler and more energy-efficient performance.

Beyond a new chip and RAM, Samsung's new S25 models support Qi2 wireless charging, though you need a case to take full advantage of the new wireless charging standard. We'd imagine it will be a similar situation with the S25 Edge.

Regulatory filings indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge is going to offer 25W wired charging. That's the same speed that the Galaxy s25 supports. The Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra offer 45W speeds, so that disparity could provide a clue on how Samsung intends to price the Galaxy S25 Edge.

It's all but certain the Galaxy S25 Edge would ship with Samsung's One UI 7 update built on Android 15 that's debuting with the rest of the S25 series. That means access to the same Android improvements and new Galaxy AI features coming to Samsung's latest flagships.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Outlook

At this point, there are more questions than answers with the Galaxy S25 Edge, but that's likely to change as more leaks emerge. That should give us a sense of what Samsung has planned for its upcoming phone and how it plans to make the Edge distinct beyond just releasing a thinner device.

Essentially, we need to learn if the Galaxy S25 Edge is a slimmed-down version of the Ultra with premium features or an even more stripped down Galaxy S FE model. Expect an answer in the weeks to come.