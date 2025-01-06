Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's blue color just got revealed in new leak — here's how it looks

Samsung's official reveal for the Galaxy S25 series is likely just around the corner, and a new leak has revealed some of the possible color options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked. We have seen a fair few leaks regarding what phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like, but there have been many questions regarding the color.

For instance, a recent post on social media showed what was claimed to be the new Titanium Blue, but there was some contention that it was actually the Gray option.

However, a recent leak from Gizmochina might have answered that debate with two new leaks for both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Plus.

According to the article, these colors are the Titanium Blue and the Icy Blue options. Gizmochina does not mention the source for the renders, but they are possibly a marketing asset from case maker Spigen that has been prematurely released.

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

The Titanium Blue option is pretty muted, looking more gray in the right light. It's subtle enough that you likely wouldn't mind hiding it in a case, but the color looks good enough that you'd be happy to show it off as well.

Meanwhile, the Icy Blue option is a bit darker, although not as dark as seen on older Samsung phones. Interestingly, on the renders, it looks like the Galaxy S25 Plus might have slightly thicker bezels than the ultra model.

Now, while looking at the images, you might be excited to see the magnetic charging ring on the case. We have heard a fair amount about Samsung adding an Apple-like Magsafe feature for the Galaxy S25.

According to leaks back in December, Samsung could be the first Android phone to feature Qi2 Wireless charging, However, according to the report from Android Authority, there are indications that the feature won't be built into the phone and would instead require a case.

We have seen a lot of leaks regarding the next generation of Samsung phones, and with the next Galaxy Unpacked only a few weeks away we are likely to see even more.

