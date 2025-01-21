Massive Galaxy S25 Ultra leak just revealed everything ahead of Samsung Unpacked — 5 key takeaways

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is set for an imminent — in fact, you can follow our live blog on Galaxy Unpacked right here — but a new leak has given us our best idea yet of what features and hardware to expect.

With Samsung's event happening tomorrow (January 22) it's no surprise the number of leaks regarding the next generation of Samsung phones has hit fever pitch. But now the official marketing materials due to be unleashed on the world this week have made it into the hands of high-profile leaker, Evan Blass.

Blass has posted the series of slides onto his Substack which seemingly confirming many of the features we've already seen in prior leaks. Here's a breakdown of the five main reveals.

1. Insights and new video recording options

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The first two images reveal the insights, night video, and Audio Eraser features we saw in a previously leaked trailer. The Insights feature offers a curated list of information you may need, including weather and commute information. Meanwhile, the Night Video feature makes it easier to take high-quality video at night, and the Audio Eraser gives you more control over background noise.

2. Natural skin tones and clearer images

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The next two images show off more camera improvements coming for the next generation of Galaxy phones. The first states that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be able to capture natural skin tones and textures. This would indicate that selfies taken with the Ultra will be the most realistic we have seen yet.

Meanwhile, the second image reveals a feature called ProScaler that makes your images sharper, with brighter colors on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bigger screen. The image makes it seem that you'll be able to see the difference by swiping across the screen as well, which may mean you can choose to implement it or not.

3. Hardware changes remain minimal

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The next image shows some specs for the Galaxy S25 series that match the prior leaked specs we saw a few days ago. The photo shows the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch display, a 200 MP camera, a 5,000 mAh battery and a built-in S Pen. While these are impressive specs, there's no doubt that it has roughly the same hardware as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

4. Improved data transfers and RCS

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The materials also show that the Smart Switch feature will be available on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it easier than ever to transfer over to the new device. If you've not heard of the feature, it essentially allows you to quickly transfer pictures, videos, music, apps, convos and contacts with only a few button presses. So, if you are planning on upgrading you can be sure you won't lose any data.

The next image also reveals that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will include RCS messaging, which will make it much easier to communicate with iPhone users. However, it is worth noting that there are some security concerns regarding this feature according to the FBI.

5. Samsung Wallet is included

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

With digital wallets being the norm it seems Samsung is no different as it will include the Samsung Wallet in the Galaxy S25 series. According to the image, users can save their payment cards, memberships, gift cards, digital ID and more in the wallet. While it is a useful feature, we don't know if it will include being able to save your passport to the app, or your driver's license.

Blass has been leaking handset details for years now, so it's almost certain these images are authentic. Galaxy Unpacked is taking place on Wednesday, January 22 in San Jose, California. The event gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. GMT. We have a full guide on how to watch it, as well as our Galaxy S25 Unpacked live blog with all the news and rumors as they happen.

