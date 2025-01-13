The Samsung Galaxy Ring is now available in bigger sizes — and there's some big upgrades, too

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is making waves as one of the best smart rings money can buy. However, unlike smartwatches, it must be available in the right size to work. Samsung is adding two new sizes to its offerings for those with larger fingers.

To top off the Galaxy Ring news, Samsung took to its newsroom to announce new sleep-tracking features for the Galaxy Ring that'll benefit existing owners and people who buy one of the larger sizes.

New Galaxy Ring sizes

Samsung announced two new Galaxy Ring sizes — 14 and 15. This expands the offerings to sizes five through 15, up from 5 through 13. If your fingers are smaller than size five or larger than 15, you'll still be left out of the tracking fun, but sizes outside that range are scarce.

Interestingly, one of the biggest Galaxy Ring 2 rumors was that it would come in more sizes. Since Samsung has released more options for the existing model, we know little about the sequel to Samsung's smart ring.

Samsung also revealed that the Ring is launching in all sizes in 16 additional markets, bringing the total to 53.

New Galaxy Ring sleep features

In its Health app, Samsung showed off new features, including a sleep environment report, sleep time guidance, and mindfulness tracker.

"With this expansion, Samsung reaffirms its commitment to improving sleep health through innovative technology, ensuring more people can benefit from its cutting-edge solutions," said Samsung in a press release.

The sleep environment report provides tips on optimizing your sleeping environment. It checks temperature, humidity, air quality and light intensity to help you create a place conducive to sleep.

Sleep time guidance suggests the best time to go to bed and wake up based on your sleep patterns, habits and conditions.

Finally, the mindfulness tracker improves health and sleep by managing mood, breathing, and stress levels.

All of these features sound great for anyone who wants to sleep better, though we'll need to get our hands (fingers) on the update before we can decide how useful they are.

Whether it's enough to revive the flagging smart ring market remains to be seen, especially since the Galaxy Ring seems to have done little to topple the Oura Ring 4 from it's spot as market leader.

One of the Oura Ring's strengths is that it works on iPhone and Android, while the Galaxy Ring runs best with Samsung phones and many Android models. But Oura has a subscription, and Samsung doesn't.

If you're still on the fence of which finger-based tracker you should buy, we've compared the Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring to see what you get for your money.