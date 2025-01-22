Galaxy S25 preorder deals — here’s how to get any of Samsung’s new phones for free

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is now underway and the Galaxy S25 rollout has officially started. Galaxy S25 preorder deals start today and can be found at AT&T, T-Mobile, Samsung, and other retailers.

The lineup includes the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). All three phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and include 120Hz displays coupled with 12GB of RAM. These are among the best phones we've seen from Samsung and the good news is you don't need to pay full price, as they're all currently on sale.

Currently, one of the best Galaxy S25 preorder deals comes from Samsung. For a limited time, you can get up to $500 off your Galaxy S25 preorder with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit. Likewise, you can get up to $700 off the Galaxy S25 Plus or up to $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung.

These aren't the only preorder deals you'll find right now. Below I've rounded up the best Galaxy S25 preorder deals at Verizon, AT&T, Best Buy, and more. Additionally, follow our Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked live blog for the latest news. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy S25 preorder deals

Free $50 credit! Galaxy S25 preorder: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $500 off Galaxy S25 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera.

Galaxy S25 preorder: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy S25 when they trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch or Tab for just $1/month each.

Galaxy S25 preorders: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has one of the best Galaxy S25 deals around. Trade-in an eligible device and sign up to an eligible Verizon unlimited data plan and you'll get a Galaxy S25 for free. Additionally, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your purchase.

Galaxy S25 preorder: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and current Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Galaxy S25 for free with trade-in and with Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited Plus data plan. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $400 off Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy S25 preorders: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy S25 preorder deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next data plans. Or you'll get it free with trade-in of an eligible device.

Galaxy S25 Plus preorder deals

Free $100 credit! Galaxy S25 Plus preorder: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $700 off Galaxy S25 Plus preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. The phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a larger 4,900 mAh battery than the Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 Plus preorder: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy S25 Plus when they trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch or Tab for just $1/month each.

Galaxy S25 Plus preorders: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Trade-in an eligible device and sign up to an eligible Verizon unlimited data plan and you'll get a Galaxy S25 Plus for free. Additionally, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your purchase.

Galaxy S25 Plus preorder: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and current Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Galaxy S25 Plus for free with trade-in and with Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited Plus data plan. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $400 off Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy S25 Plus preorders: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy S25 Plus preorder deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus data plan. Or you'll get it free with trade-in of an eligible device.

Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder deals

Up to $300 credit! Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy S25 Plus preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get up to a $300 Samsung credit with purchase. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones.

Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders: $8/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $8.33/month after trade-in of an eligible device. You'll also need to sign up to an eligible Verizon unlimited data plan to get this deal. Additionally, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your purchase.

Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and current Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for free with trade-in and with Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited Plus data plan. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $400 off Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy S25 Ultra when they trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch or Tab for just $1/month each.