Samsung teases new Galaxy AI for Galaxy S25 ahead of Unpacked — and it puts Apple Intelligence on notice

Galaxy Unpacked is only a few days away, and with it comes a new teaser for an improved AI companion. And it goes beyond what the new Siri can do in Apple Intelligence.

We have heard a fair amount about possible upgrades for Galaxy AI, but with Samsung's show on the horizon, we are seeing more official announcements. For instance, Samsung released a press release yesterday about enhancements to its Sketch-To-Image tool. It seems that isn't the only change that's coming, as a new teaser is showcasing an improvement to the Galaxy AI experience.

A true AI companion is coming | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

Samsung's teaser shows a woman requesting to find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating. She then asks it to send the details to a contact and add it to her calendar. What is impressive in the video is how this is all done in a single sentence. She doesn't have to make a request, then wait, then make a second request. It makes it appear that the Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S25 series can handle multiple requests over multiple apps.

(Image credit: Samsung)

While the video doesn't go into much detail, the new functionality is likely connected with the next-generation Bixby. For reference, Samsung has reportedly been readying a substantial AI upgrade to Bixby. This includes Large Language Model (LLM) support, which silently released in China on the Galaxy Tab S10. While we didn't see the new version appear on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6, it is expected to roll out globally on the Galaxy S25 series as part of OneUI 7.

The new Siri in Apple Intelligence is smarter and more conversational, but the ability to voice control your apps isn't coming until a later update, likely iOS 18.4 in March.

A new and improved Galaxy AI isn't all we are expecting to see at Galaxy Unpacked. We know that the show will likely focus on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, we expect the show to include information on Samsung's Project Moohan as well. We may also get more news on the Galaxy S25 Slim and the Galaxy Ring 2, but they don't appear to be on the cards.

Galaxy Unpacked is only a few days away, so expect a lot of teasers in the lead-up. We will be sure to keep you appraised of all the new information, as well as a hands-on review of all the devices and features at the event itself.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More from Tom's Guide