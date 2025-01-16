New Galaxy S25 Slim renders tease Samsung's thinnest phone ever

Galaxy Unpacked is a week away and before you know it, we’ll know everything about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. While all eyes may be on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the event could also be an opportunity for the company to introduce a new model in the lineup — the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Long rumored to be the thinnest Samsung phone ever, new renders courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix give us a glimpse into what the Galaxy S25 could look like. Based on descriptions and specs, these rendered images look awfully like the already leaked images and renders of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

For starters, it’s really hard to visualize how thin it is because all these new renders only show the S25 Slim — with no other device for reference. The Galaxy A8 currently holds the title of the thinnest Samsung phone, measuring 5.9 mm thin. However, the Galaxy S25 Slim is speculated to measure in at 159 x 76 x 6.4 mm (6.26 x 3 x 0.25 inches). That may not eclipse the Galaxy A8’s thinness, but anything could happen when it's officially unveiled. Plus, it's noticeably thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra on paper — which measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm (6.41 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches).

This means that the Galaxy S25 Slim would be much easier to handle one-handed based on the dimensions. Interestingly, it would almost match the size of the current Galaxy S24 Plus because the S25 Slim is believed to sport a similar sized 6.7-inch display. The biggest difference between them would be the thinner chassis of the S25 Slim.

These renders also appear to follow a similar design language as the current Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, with its flat bezel, rounded corners, and similar triple camera arrangement on the back. It’s important to note the latter because the rumored iPhone 17 Air, unlike the S25 Slim, is tipped to feature only a single rear camera. At least Samsung appears to be more generous here.

All of this makes this year’s Galaxy S25 launch even more special, but there’s still no confirmation if we’ll actually get an official Galaxy S25 Slim reveal at Unpacked. It’s possible, given how Samsung’s own teaser for Unpacked features what appears to the four corners, which could indicate four models.

Apart from the alleged design leaked above, the S25 Slim is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite, Samsung's One UI 7 on top of Android 15, and 12GB of RAM. It's also believed to arrive some time in May 2025, which would affirm my suspicion that it'll be only teased at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event next week, if it appears at all.

